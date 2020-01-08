WolfpackMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Elissa Cunane National Player of the Week

Brett Friedlander

NC State women's basketball star Elissa Cunane has added another honor to her growing resume by earning recognition as the Citizen Naismith Trophy Women's Player of the Week.

The award was announced one day after the 6-foot-5 center picked up her second ACC Player of the Week honor of the season. She is the first Wolfpack player since Amber White in 2010-11 to win two ACC weekly awards in a season.

Cunane averaged 27.0 points and 9.5 rebounds in two games last week while shooting 65.4 percent from the floor (17 of 26) and 90.5 percent (19-of-21) from the free throw line.

She started the past week by tying a career-high with 28 points, to go along with nine rebounds a come-from-behind 76-69 win against Virginia Tech. She followed that up by posting 26 points and 10 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season in an 80-60 triumph against Virginia.

Cunane and her unbeaten ninth-ranked team have two key ACC road games this week, traveling to North Carolina on Thursday and Notre Dame on Sunday.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 15, Notre Dame

Brett Friedlander

Everything you need to know about NC State's matchup against the Fighting Irish at PNC Arena. Read more

Brock Miller Leaving Wolfpack as Grad Transfer

Brett Friedlander

The linebacker started 11 games for NC State this season, making 40 tackles. Read more

Notre Dame's Brey: 'PNC an Underrated Home Atmosphere'

Brett Friedlander

The Wolfpack will try to take advantage of its homecourt with a bounceback win agianst the Irish on Wednesday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

TJ Warren had a big game during his "homecoming" to Charlotte last night ...

Bryce Missed For More Than Just Points, Rebounds

Brett Friedlander

The redshirt senior wing, who has missed the past two games with a concussion, is listed as day-to-day for Wednesday's home game against Notre Dame. Read more

Cunane Wins Second ACC Weekly Award

Brett Friedlander

The NC State sophomore averaged 27 points and nine rebounds in two games this week. Read more

Wolfpack To Hold Walkon Tryout Meeting

Brett Friedlander

NC State coach Dave Doeren is on the lookout for students hoping to become part of the football team. Read more

Wolfpack Alumni Stand Out on Wild Card Weekend

Brett Friedlander

Here's a look at how former NC State players impacted the outcome of first round NFL playoff games. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Another big game from Elissa Cunane, another ACC win for the Wolfpack women ...

Markell Off The Mark

Brett Friedlander

NC State point guard Markell Johnson's season has been a frustrating conundrum of good and bad, and coach Kevin Keatts is searching for an answer. Read more