Elissa Cunane National Player of the Week

NC State women's basketball star Elissa Cunane has added another honor to her growing resume by earning recognition as the Citizen Naismith Trophy Women's Player of the Week.

The award was announced one day after the 6-foot-5 center picked up her second ACC Player of the Week honor of the season. She is the first Wolfpack player since Amber White in 2010-11 to win two ACC weekly awards in a season.

Cunane averaged 27.0 points and 9.5 rebounds in two games last week while shooting 65.4 percent from the floor (17 of 26) and 90.5 percent (19-of-21) from the free throw line.

She started the past week by tying a career-high with 28 points, to go along with nine rebounds a come-from-behind 76-69 win against Virginia Tech. She followed that up by posting 26 points and 10 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season in an 80-60 triumph against Virginia.

Cunane and her unbeaten ninth-ranked team have two key ACC road games this week, traveling to North Carolina on Thursday and Notre Dame on Sunday.