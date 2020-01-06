Cunane Wins Second ACC Weekly Award

NC State star Elissa Cunane has been named ACC Women's Basketball Player of the Week for the second time this season. In the process, she has staked her claim as a legitimate candidate for Player of the Year honors.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore averaged 27.0 points and 9.5 rebounds in two games this week while shooting 65.4 percent from the floor (17 of 26) and 90.5 percent (19-of-21) from the free throw line.

She was also the ACC's Player of the Week for the week ending on December 16, making her the first State player to earn multiple weekly awards in a season since Amber White in 2010-11.

Cunane started the past week by tying a career-high with 28 points, to go along with nine rebounds a come-from-behind 76-69 win against Virginia Tech. She followed that up by posting 26 points and 10 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season in an 80-60 triumph against Virginia.

She has scored 20 or more points in five of her last eight game while leading the Wolfpack in both scoring at 17.5 points and rebounding at 10.5 per game. She also leads the ACC in shooting percentage at .650.

Cunane and her ninth-ranked team will face two challenges this week with road games at rival North Carolina on Thursday and Sunday at Notre Dame.