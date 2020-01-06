WolfpackMaven
Cunane Wins Second ACC Weekly Award

NC State star Elissa Cunane has been named ACC Women's Basketball Player of the Week for the second time this season. In the process, she has staked her claim as a legitimate candidate for Player of the Year honors.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore averaged 27.0 points and 9.5 rebounds in two games this week while shooting 65.4 percent from the floor (17 of 26) and 90.5 percent (19-of-21) from the free throw line.

She was also the ACC's Player of the Week for the week ending on December 16, making her the first State player to earn multiple weekly awards in a season since Amber White in 2010-11.

Cunane started the past week by tying a career-high with 28 points, to go along with nine rebounds a come-from-behind 76-69 win against Virginia Tech. She followed that up by posting 26 points and 10 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season in an 80-60 triumph against Virginia.

She has scored 20 or more points in five of her last eight game while leading the Wolfpack in both scoring at 17.5 points and rebounding at 10.5 per game. She also leads the ACC in shooting percentage at .650.

Cunane and her ninth-ranked team will face two challenges this week with road games at rival North Carolina on Thursday and Sunday at Notre Dame.

Bryce Missed For More Than Just Points, Rebounds

The redshirt senior wing, who has missed the past two games with a concussion, is listed as day-to-day for Wednesday's home game against Notre Dame. Read more

Wolfpack To Hold Walkon Tryout Meeting

NC State coach Dave Doeren is on the lookout for students hoping to become part of the football team. Read more

Wolfpack Alumni Stand Out on Wild Card Weekend

Here's a look at how former NC State players impacted the outcome of first round NFL playoff games. Read more

Another big game from Elissa Cunane, another ACC win for the Wolfpack women ...

Markell Off The Mark

NC State point guard Markell Johnson's season has been a frustrating conundrum of good and bad, and coach Kevin Keatts is searching for an answer. Read more

Keatts: 'I Don’t Think We Played The Way We Should Have'

Here is what coach Kevin Keatts said Saturday after NC State's 81-70 loss at Clemson. Read more

Slow Start, Poor Defense Do In Wolfpack At Clemson

NC State falls to 1-2 against the soft part of its ACC schedule woith an 81-70 loss to the Tigers. Read more

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at Clemson

Live updates and analysis from today's game between the Wolfpack and Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum. Read more

Wolfpack Football Welcomes Eight Early Enrolees

Players joining the program for the new semester are eligible to participate in spring practice. Read more

Bryce Officially Out For Today's Game At Clemson

The senior wing has been in concussion protocol since being injured in a pregame shootaround last Sunday. Read more