Cunane Named Third-Team All-American

NC State women's basketball star Elissa Cunane added to her already impressive resume on Thursday by being selected by the Associated Press as a third-team All-American.

The 6-foot-5 center is the first Wolfpack woman to earn a spot on one of the AP's three All-American teams. Six State players had previously earned honorable mention recognition.

Cunane was the only player in the ACC to average a double-double this season, finishing the virus-shortened season at 16.4 points and 9.6 rebound per game. She was the centerpiece of a team that set a school record with 14 ACC wins, went 28-4 overall and won the Wolfpack's first conference tournament championship since 1991.

In addition to her AP All-American honors, Cunane was also earned first-team All-ACC and second team All-ACC tournament honors. She is also one of five finalists for the 2020 Lisa Leslie Award that recognizes the top center in Division I women's basketball and is one of 15 players on the women's national ballot for the John R. Wooden Award that honors the Player of the Year.

The native of Summerfield, N.C. scored 20-plus points 10 times scored in double figures in all but five games this season. She ranked among the nation's top-30 in defensive rebounds per game (6.9), double-doubles (14), field-goal percentage (.547), free throws made (159) and total rebounds (308).

With two more seasons of eligibility remaining, Cunane is 12 points shy of becoming the 35th player in program history to reach the 1,000 mark for her career. She also has 521 rebounds. Her 308 rebounds this season is the 10th highest single-season mark in school history.



