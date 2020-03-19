AllWolfpack
Cunane Named Third-Team All-American

Brett Friedlander

NC State women's basketball star Elissa Cunane added to her already impressive resume on Thursday by being selected by the Associated Press as a third-team All-American.

The 6-foot-5 center is the first Wolfpack woman to earn a spot on one of the AP's three All-American teams. Six State players had previously earned honorable mention recognition.

Cunane was the only player in the ACC to average a double-double this season, finishing the virus-shortened season at 16.4 points and 9.6 rebound per game. She was the centerpiece of a team that set a school record with 14 ACC wins, went 28-4 overall and won the Wolfpack's first conference tournament championship since 1991.

In addition to her AP All-American honors, Cunane was also earned first-team All-ACC and second team All-ACC tournament honors. She is also one of five finalists for the 2020 Lisa Leslie Award that recognizes the top center in Division I women's basketball and is one of 15 players on the women's national ballot for the John R. Wooden Award that honors the Player of the Year.

The native of Summerfield, N.C. scored 20-plus points 10 times scored in double figures in all but five games this season. She ranked among the nation's top-30 in defensive rebounds per game (6.9), double-doubles (14), field-goal percentage (.547), free throws made (159) and total rebounds (308).

With two more seasons of eligibility remaining, Cunane is 12 points shy of becoming the 35th player in program history to reach the 1,000 mark for her career. She also has 521 rebounds. Her 308 rebounds this season is the 10th highest single-season mark in school history.


Basketball

Doeren, Staff Still Busy on Recruiting Trail

Four football prospects have reported receiving offers from NC State over the past few days, despite the NCAA's newly-instituted dead period for in-person visits. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: A Day to Survive And Advance

March 18 has been eventful date in NC State postseason basketball history, Here's a look back at the five games the Wolfpack have played, including a First Four victory, one of the best wins of the Mark Gottfried era and an improbable come-from-behind miracle ignited a national championship run. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Johnson Had Both Quantity And Quality to His Assists

ACC Network ranked two of NC State point guard Markell Johnson's assists among the five best in the conference this season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Greensboro deserves another ACC tournament ASAP after this year's event was cancelled. The ACC owes it to the city and the fans ...

Brett Friedlander

Colts Load Up on Wolfpack QBs With Rivers Signing

Philip Rivers has agreed to a free agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts, who already have one NC State quarterback on their roster in incumbent starter Jacoby Brissett. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: Luck of the Irish

With no actual games to report on, SI All Wolfpack is looking back in time to remember some of NC State's best postseason games from the past. Today, we look at the Wolfpack's history on St. Patrick's Day

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Women Finish Season With No. 8 Ranking

NC State's ACC women's basketball championship team finished No. 8 in the Associated Presss final poll, the Wolfpack's highest rating since 1990-91. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Remainder of 2019-20 Athletic Schedule Officially Canceled

The ACC announced Tuesday that is has pulled the plug on all remaining athletic activities through the end of the academic calendar. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack to Honor Chris Combs' Number 26

Former NC State baseball star is being honored for his outstanding career on the field and for the courage he has shown in his more recent battle with ALS. Read more

NC State athletic communications

Former Wolfpack Safety Burris Signs with Panthers

Free agent safety Juston Burris, who played his college ball at NC State, has signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Carolina Panthers. Read more

Brett Friedlander