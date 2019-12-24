Top 10 of the 2010s: Polishing a Precious Gem

As we approch the final 10 days of the 2010s, SI Wolfpack Maven takes a look back at the past 10 years in NC State sports and counts down the Wolfpack's top 10 moments of the decade.

With eight days remaining, it's time to check in on Moment No. 9: The restoration of venerable old Reynolds Coliseum.

Originally designed as an indoor venue for the annual North Carolina Farmers Week meetings and expanded by newly-hired NC State basketball coach Everett Case, Reynolds Coliseum was the biggest, nicest arena in the Southeast when it opened in 1949.

With a seating capacity of 12,400, it was the first home for the ACC's men's basketball tournament and hosted numerous NCAA regionals while also providing the Wolfpack with one of the country's most intimidating homecourt advantages.

But it eventually outlived its usefulness as schools moved to on to bigger, nicer, technologically advanced facilities, including State's own PNC Arena.

Although the Wolfpack's women's basketball and wrestling teams still used Reynolds, the building became sad relic from the past. But instead of allowing it to fall into disrepair or worse, tearing it down, State -- under the direction of athletic director Debbie Yow and her assistant Michael Lipitz -- spent $35 giving the old barn an extreme makeover.

The 16-month project literally gutted Reynolds, allowing the basketball court to moved from the middle of the building to one of the ends. Although that cut down on the size of the seating area, it put more of the seats that remained closer to the playing area.

At the other end of the building, designers used the newly created space for a spectacular museum highlighting the history of Wolfpack basketball and other sports that have called Reynolds home. Concourses were widened, more restrooms added and for the first time in the building's history, air conditioning was installed.

When the work was completed in 2016, Reynolds had been transformed into a state-of-the-art showplace. But at the same time, it retained all the charm and history of the original design. And in a fitting tribute to that history, the arena portion of the building was named in honor of former coach Jim Valvano while the court itself carries the name of State's other legendary coach, Kay Yow.

