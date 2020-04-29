AllWolfpack
Devon Daniels No Longer in NBA Draft Process

Brett Friedlander

The NBA released its official list of underclassmen filing for entry into the 2020 NBA draft on Tuesday and NC State's Devon Daniels was not among the 163 college players on it.

That's good news for coach Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack basketball team, who now know that the 6-foot-5 shooting guard -- who was arguably its best player over the final month of the season -- will be back for his redshirt senior season.

Daniels averaged 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 47 percent from the floor  His average improved to 15.7 points over the final nine games, including a career-high 25 points in State's upset of Duke and 23 in what turned out to be its final game -- a win against Pittsburgh at the shortened ACC tournament.

It is not know whether Daniels removed his name from consideration or never actually filed the paperwork to enter the draft process.

Keatts was not available for comment Wednesday, but during a Zoom conference with members of the local media earlier this month, he said that Daniels and teammate D.J. Funderburk planned to explore their NBA options.

Funderburk's name is on the list released by the NBA, as is incoming freshman Josh Hall,  who spent last season as a postgraduate prep player at Moravian Prep near Hickory.

Players have until June 3 to decide whether to stay in the draft or return to school.

Click here to see the entire NBA early entry list.

