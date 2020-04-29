Full List of Early Entrants for 2020 NBA Draft Released as Total Number of Players Drops From 2019

The full list of early entry candidates for the 2020 NBA draft was announced Tuesday, with 163 players from colleges and other education institutions testing the waters alongside 42 international players.

According to NCAA rules, players who wish to maintain their collegiate eligibility must withdraw from the draft by June 3 by informing both the NBA and their school's athletic director. International players have the right to withdraw their names from consideration for the draft as long as it's done 10 days prior to the event.

Currently the draft is set for June 25 in Brooklyn, New York, though, though it's possible that as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the event gets delayed.

The total number of entrants is down from the previous two years, when 233 (2019) and 236 (2018) early entrants declared.

Below is a full list of the early entrants. Players who are bolded are in the top-50 of Sports Illustrated draft analyst Jeremy Woo's most recent big board.

(Names — School, Height, Status):

Precious Achiuwa — Memphis, 6-9, Freshman

Milan Acquaah — California Baptist, 6-3, Junior

Jordyn Adams— Austin Peay, 6-3, Freshman

Abdul Ado — Mississippi State, 6-11, Junior

Ty-Shon Alexander — Creighton, 6-4, Junior

Timmy Allen — Utah, 6-6, Sophomore

Derrick Alston Jr. — Boise State, 6-9, Junior

Cole Anthony, — North Carolina, 6-3, Freshman

Joel Ayayi — Gonzaga, 6-5, Sophomore

Brendan Bailey — Marquette, 6-8, Sophomore

Saddiq Bey — Villanova, 6-8, Sophomore

Tyler Bey — Colorado, 6-7, Junior

Jermaine Bishop — Norfolk State, 6-1, Junior

Jomaru Brown — Eastern Kentucky, 6-2, Sophomore

Marcus Burk — IUPUI, 6-3, Junior

Dachon Burke Jr. — Nebraska, 6-4, Junior

Jordan Burns — Colgate, 6-0, Junior

Jared Butler — Baylor, 6-3, Sophomore

Manny Camper — Siena, 6-7, Junior

Vernon Carey Jr. — Duke, 6-10, Freshman

Marcus Carr — Minnesota, 6-2, Sophomore

Tamenang Choh — Brown, 6-5, Junior

Kofi Cockburn — Illinois, 7-0, Freshman

David Collins – South Florida, 6-3, Junior

Zach Cooks — NJIT, 5-9, Junior

Jalen Crutcher — Dayton, 6-1, Junior

Ryan Daly — St. Joseph’s, 6-5, Junior

Nate Darling — Delaware, 6-5, Junior

Darius Days — LSU, 6-6, Sophomore

Dexter Dennis — Wichita State, 6-5, Sophomore

Lamine Diane — CSUN, 6-7, Sophomore

Ayo Dosunmu — Illinois, 6-5, Sophomore

Devon Dotson — Kansas, 6-2, Sophomore

Nojel Eastern — Purdue, 6-7, Junior

Anthony Edwards — Georgia, 6-5, Freshman

CJ Elleby — Washington State, 6-6, Sophomore

Mason Faulkner — Western Carolina, 6-1, Junior

LJ Figueroa — St. John’s, 6-6, Junior

Malik Fitts — St. Mary’s, 6-8, Junior

Malachi Flynn — San Diego State, 6-1, Junior

Blake Francis — Richmond, 6-0, Junior

Hasahn French — St. Louis, 6-7, Junior

DJ Funderburk — NC State, 6-10, Junior

Both Gach — Utah, 6-6, Sophomore

Alonzo Gaffney — Ohio State 6-9 Freshman

Luka Garza — Iowa, 6-11, Junior

Jacob Gilyard — Richmond, 5-9, Junior

Grant Golden — Richmond, 6-10, Junior

Jordan Goodwin — St. Louis, 6-3, Junior

Tony Goodwin II — Redemption Academy (MA), 6-6, Post-Graduate

Jayvon Graves — Buffalo, 6-3, Junior

AJ Green — Northern Iowa, 6-4, Sophomore

Darin Green Jr. — UCF, 6-4, Freshman

Josh Green — Arizona, 6-6, Freshman

Ashton Hagans — Kentucky, 6-3, Sophomore

Tyrese Haliburton — Iowa State, 6-5, Sophomore

Josh Hall — Moravian Prep (NC), 6-8, Post-Graduate

Rayshaun Hammonds — Georgia, 6-9, Junior

Jalen Harris — Nevada, 6-5, Junior

Niven Hart — Fresno State, 6-5, Freshman

Aaron Henry — Michigan State, 6-6, Sophomore

Jalen Hill — UCLA, 6-10, Sophomore

Nate Hinton — Houston, 6-5, Sophomore

Jay Huff — Virginia, 7-1, Junior

Elijah Hughes — Syracuse, 6-6, Junior

Feron Hunt — SMU, 6-8, Sophomore

Chance Hunter — Long Beach State, 6-6, Sophomore

DeJon Jarreau — Houston, 6-5, Junior

Damien Jefferson — Creighton, 6-5, Junior

Isaiah Joe — Arkansas, 6-5, Sophomore

Dakari Johnson — Cape Fear CC (NC), 6-0, Freshman

Jalen Johnson — Louisiana, 6-7, Junior

Andre Jones — Nicholls State, 6-4, Junior

C.J. Jones — MTSU, 6-5, Junior

Herbert Jones — Alabama, 6-7, Junior

Mason Jones — Arkansas, 6-5, Junior

Tre Jones — Duke, 6-3, Sophomore

Corey Kispert — Gonzaga, 6-7, Junior

Kameron Langley — NC A&T, 6-2, Junior

AJ Lawson — South Carolina, 6-6, Sophomore

Saben Lee — Vanderbilt, 6-2, Junior

Kira Lewis Jr. — Alabama, 6-3, Sophomore

Matt Lewis — James Madison, 6-5, Junior

Isaiah Livers — Michigan, 6-7, Junior

Denzel Mahoney — Creighton, 6-5, Junior

Makur Maker — Pacific Academy (CA), 7-0, Post-Graduate

Sandro Mamukelashvili — Seton Hall, 6-11, Junior

Tre Mann — Florida, 6-4, Freshman

Nico Mannion — Arizona, 6-3, Freshman

Naji Marshall — Xavier, 6-7, Junior

Kenyon Martin Jr. — IMG Academy (FL), 6-7, Post-Graduate

Remy Martin — Arizona State, 6-0, Junior

Tyrese Maxey — Kentucky, 6-3, Freshman

Mac McClung — Georgetown, 6-2, Sophomore

Jaden McDaniels — Washington, 6-9, Freshman

Isiaha Mike — SMU, 6-8, Junior

Isaiah Miller — UNCG, 6-0, Junior

Matt Mitchell — San Diego State, 6-6, Junior

EJ Montgomery — Kentucky, 6-10, Sophomore

Andrew Nembhard — Florida, 6-5, Sophomore

Aaron Nesmith — Vanderbilt, 6-6, Sophomore

Zeke Nnaji — Arizona, 6-11, Freshman

Obadiah Noel — Massachusetts-Lowell, 6-4, Junior

Jordan Nwora — Louisville, 6-7, Junior

Onyeka Okongwu — USC, 6-9, Freshman

Isaac Okoro — Auburn, 6-6, Freshman

Elijah Olaniyi — Stony Brook, 6-5, Junior

Daniel Oturu — Minnesota, 6-10, Sophomore

Reggie Perry — Mississippi State, 6-10, Sophomore

Filip Petrusev — Gonzaga, 6-11, Sophomore

John Petty Jr. — Alabama, 6-5, Junior

Nate Pierre-Louis — Temple, 6-4, Junior

Xavier Pinson — Missouri, 6-2, Sophomore

Yves Pons — Tennessee, 6-6, Junior

Immanuel Quickley — Kentucky, 6-3, Sophomore

Darius Quisenberry — Youngstown State, 6-1, Sophomore

Jahmi’us Ramsey — Texas Tech, 6-4, Freshman

Paul Reed Jr. — DePaul, 6-9, Junior

Nick Richards — Kentucky, 6-11, Junior

Colbey Ross — Pepperdine, 6-1, Junior

Fatts Russell — Rhode Island, 5-10, Junior

Joe Saterfield — Ranger CC (TX), 6-4 Freshman

Jayden Scrubb — John A. Logan College (IL), 6-6, Sophomore

Aamir Simms — Clemson, 6-9, Junior

Ja’Vonte Smart — LSU, 6-4, Sophomore

Chris Smith — UCLA, 6-9, Junior

Collin Smith — UCF, 6-11, Junior

Jalen Smith — Maryland, 6-10, Sophomore

Justin Smith — Indiana, 6-7, Junior

Mitchell Smith — Missouri, 6-10, Junior

Stef Smith — Vermont, 6-1, Junior

Ben Stanley — Hampton, 6-6, Sophomore

Cassius Stanley — Duke, 6-6, Freshman

Isaiah Stewart — Washington, 6-9, Freshman

Parker Stewart — UT-Martin, 6-5, Sophomore

Terry Taylor — Austin Peay, 6-5, Junior

MaCio Teague — Baylor, 6-3, Junior

Tyrell Terry — Stanford, 6-1, Freshman

Justin Thomas — Morehead State, 5-11, Junior

Ethan Thompson — Oregon State, 6-5, Junior

Xavier Tillman Sr. — Michigan State, 6-8, Junior

Jeremiah Tilmon — Missouri, 6-10, Junior

Obi Toppin — Dayton, 6-9, Sophomore

Jordan Tucker — Butler, 6-7, Junior

Devin Vassell — Florida State, 6-6, Sophomore

Alonzo Verge Jr. — Arizona State, 6-3, Junior

Chris Vogt — Cincinnati, 7-1, Junior

CJ Walker — Ohio State, 6-1, Junior

Trendon Watford — LSU, 6-9, Freshman

Ibi Watson — Dayton, 6-5, Junior

Nick Weatherspoon — Mississippi State, 6-2, Junior

Kaleb Wesson — Ohio State, 6-9, Junior

Jarrod West Marshall 5-11 Junior

Romello White — Arizona State, 6-8, Junior

Kahlil Whitney — Kentucky, 6-6, Freshman

DeAndre Williams — Evansville, 6-9, Sophomore

Emmitt Williams — LSU, 6-6, Sophomore

Keith Williams — Cincinnati, 6-5, Junior

Patrick Williams — Florida State, 6-8, Freshman

James Wiseman — Memphis, 7-1, Freshman

Robert Woodard II — Mississippi State, 6-7, Sophomore

McKinley Wright IV — Colorado, 6-0, Junior

Omer Yurtseven — Georgetown, 7-0, Junior

The following is the list of international players who have applied for early entry into the 2020 NBA Draft: