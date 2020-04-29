Full List of Early Entrants for 2020 NBA Draft Released as Total Number of Players Drops From 2019
The full list of early entry candidates for the 2020 NBA draft was announced Tuesday, with 163 players from colleges and other education institutions testing the waters alongside 42 international players.
According to NCAA rules, players who wish to maintain their collegiate eligibility must withdraw from the draft by June 3 by informing both the NBA and their school's athletic director. International players have the right to withdraw their names from consideration for the draft as long as it's done 10 days prior to the event.
Currently the draft is set for June 25 in Brooklyn, New York, though, though it's possible that as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the event gets delayed.
The total number of entrants is down from the previous two years, when 233 (2019) and 236 (2018) early entrants declared.
Below is a full list of the early entrants. Players who are bolded are in the top-50 of Sports Illustrated draft analyst Jeremy Woo's most recent big board.
(Names — School, Height, Status):
- Precious Achiuwa — Memphis, 6-9, Freshman
- Milan Acquaah — California Baptist, 6-3, Junior
- Jordyn Adams— Austin Peay, 6-3, Freshman
- Abdul Ado — Mississippi State, 6-11, Junior
- Ty-Shon Alexander — Creighton, 6-4, Junior
- Timmy Allen — Utah, 6-6, Sophomore
- Derrick Alston Jr. — Boise State, 6-9, Junior
- Cole Anthony, — North Carolina, 6-3, Freshman
- Joel Ayayi — Gonzaga, 6-5, Sophomore
- Brendan Bailey — Marquette, 6-8, Sophomore
- Saddiq Bey — Villanova, 6-8, Sophomore
- Tyler Bey — Colorado, 6-7, Junior
- Jermaine Bishop — Norfolk State, 6-1, Junior
- Jomaru Brown — Eastern Kentucky, 6-2, Sophomore
- Marcus Burk — IUPUI, 6-3, Junior
- Dachon Burke Jr. — Nebraska, 6-4, Junior
- Jordan Burns — Colgate, 6-0, Junior
- Jared Butler — Baylor, 6-3, Sophomore
- Manny Camper — Siena, 6-7, Junior
- Vernon Carey Jr. — Duke, 6-10, Freshman
- Marcus Carr — Minnesota, 6-2, Sophomore
- Tamenang Choh — Brown, 6-5, Junior
- Kofi Cockburn — Illinois, 7-0, Freshman
- David Collins – South Florida, 6-3, Junior
- Zach Cooks — NJIT, 5-9, Junior
- Jalen Crutcher — Dayton, 6-1, Junior
- Ryan Daly — St. Joseph’s, 6-5, Junior
- Nate Darling — Delaware, 6-5, Junior
- Darius Days — LSU, 6-6, Sophomore
- Dexter Dennis — Wichita State, 6-5, Sophomore
- Lamine Diane — CSUN, 6-7, Sophomore
- Ayo Dosunmu — Illinois, 6-5, Sophomore
- Devon Dotson — Kansas, 6-2, Sophomore
- Nojel Eastern — Purdue, 6-7, Junior
- Anthony Edwards — Georgia, 6-5, Freshman
- CJ Elleby — Washington State, 6-6, Sophomore
- Mason Faulkner — Western Carolina, 6-1, Junior
- LJ Figueroa — St. John’s, 6-6, Junior
- Malik Fitts — St. Mary’s, 6-8, Junior
- Malachi Flynn — San Diego State, 6-1, Junior
- Blake Francis — Richmond, 6-0, Junior
- Hasahn French — St. Louis, 6-7, Junior
- DJ Funderburk — NC State, 6-10, Junior
- Both Gach — Utah, 6-6, Sophomore
- Alonzo Gaffney — Ohio State 6-9 Freshman
- Luka Garza — Iowa, 6-11, Junior
- Jacob Gilyard — Richmond, 5-9, Junior
- Grant Golden — Richmond, 6-10, Junior
- Jordan Goodwin — St. Louis, 6-3, Junior
- Tony Goodwin II — Redemption Academy (MA), 6-6, Post-Graduate
- Jayvon Graves — Buffalo, 6-3, Junior
- AJ Green — Northern Iowa, 6-4, Sophomore
- Darin Green Jr. — UCF, 6-4, Freshman
- Josh Green — Arizona, 6-6, Freshman
- Ashton Hagans — Kentucky, 6-3, Sophomore
- Tyrese Haliburton — Iowa State, 6-5, Sophomore
- Josh Hall — Moravian Prep (NC), 6-8, Post-Graduate
- Rayshaun Hammonds — Georgia, 6-9, Junior
- Jalen Harris — Nevada, 6-5, Junior
- Niven Hart — Fresno State, 6-5, Freshman
- Aaron Henry — Michigan State, 6-6, Sophomore
- Jalen Hill — UCLA, 6-10, Sophomore
- Nate Hinton — Houston, 6-5, Sophomore
- Jay Huff — Virginia, 7-1, Junior
- Elijah Hughes — Syracuse, 6-6, Junior
- Feron Hunt — SMU, 6-8, Sophomore
- Chance Hunter — Long Beach State, 6-6, Sophomore
- DeJon Jarreau — Houston, 6-5, Junior
- Damien Jefferson — Creighton, 6-5, Junior
- Isaiah Joe — Arkansas, 6-5, Sophomore
- Dakari Johnson — Cape Fear CC (NC), 6-0, Freshman
- Jalen Johnson — Louisiana, 6-7, Junior
- Andre Jones — Nicholls State, 6-4, Junior
- C.J. Jones — MTSU, 6-5, Junior
- Herbert Jones — Alabama, 6-7, Junior
- Mason Jones — Arkansas, 6-5, Junior
- Tre Jones — Duke, 6-3, Sophomore
- Corey Kispert — Gonzaga, 6-7, Junior
- Kameron Langley — NC A&T, 6-2, Junior
- AJ Lawson — South Carolina, 6-6, Sophomore
- Saben Lee — Vanderbilt, 6-2, Junior
- Kira Lewis Jr. — Alabama, 6-3, Sophomore
- Matt Lewis — James Madison, 6-5, Junior
- Isaiah Livers — Michigan, 6-7, Junior
- Denzel Mahoney — Creighton, 6-5, Junior
- Makur Maker — Pacific Academy (CA), 7-0, Post-Graduate
- Sandro Mamukelashvili — Seton Hall, 6-11, Junior
- Tre Mann — Florida, 6-4, Freshman
- Nico Mannion — Arizona, 6-3, Freshman
- Naji Marshall — Xavier, 6-7, Junior
- Kenyon Martin Jr. — IMG Academy (FL), 6-7, Post-Graduate
- Remy Martin — Arizona State, 6-0, Junior
- Tyrese Maxey — Kentucky, 6-3, Freshman
- Mac McClung — Georgetown, 6-2, Sophomore
- Jaden McDaniels — Washington, 6-9, Freshman
- Isiaha Mike — SMU, 6-8, Junior
- Isaiah Miller — UNCG, 6-0, Junior
- Matt Mitchell — San Diego State, 6-6, Junior
- EJ Montgomery — Kentucky, 6-10, Sophomore
- Andrew Nembhard — Florida, 6-5, Sophomore
- Aaron Nesmith — Vanderbilt, 6-6, Sophomore
- Zeke Nnaji — Arizona, 6-11, Freshman
- Obadiah Noel — Massachusetts-Lowell, 6-4, Junior
- Jordan Nwora — Louisville, 6-7, Junior
- Onyeka Okongwu — USC, 6-9, Freshman
- Isaac Okoro — Auburn, 6-6, Freshman
- Elijah Olaniyi — Stony Brook, 6-5, Junior
- Daniel Oturu — Minnesota, 6-10, Sophomore
- Reggie Perry — Mississippi State, 6-10, Sophomore
- Filip Petrusev — Gonzaga, 6-11, Sophomore
- John Petty Jr. — Alabama, 6-5, Junior
- Nate Pierre-Louis — Temple, 6-4, Junior
- Xavier Pinson — Missouri, 6-2, Sophomore
- Yves Pons — Tennessee, 6-6, Junior
- Immanuel Quickley — Kentucky, 6-3, Sophomore
- Darius Quisenberry — Youngstown State, 6-1, Sophomore
- Jahmi’us Ramsey — Texas Tech, 6-4, Freshman
- Paul Reed Jr. — DePaul, 6-9, Junior
- Nick Richards — Kentucky, 6-11, Junior
- Colbey Ross — Pepperdine, 6-1, Junior
- Fatts Russell — Rhode Island, 5-10, Junior
- Joe Saterfield — Ranger CC (TX), 6-4 Freshman
- Jayden Scrubb — John A. Logan College (IL), 6-6, Sophomore
- Aamir Simms — Clemson, 6-9, Junior
- Ja’Vonte Smart — LSU, 6-4, Sophomore
- Chris Smith — UCLA, 6-9, Junior
- Collin Smith — UCF, 6-11, Junior
- Jalen Smith — Maryland, 6-10, Sophomore
- Justin Smith — Indiana, 6-7, Junior
- Mitchell Smith — Missouri, 6-10, Junior
- Stef Smith — Vermont, 6-1, Junior
- Ben Stanley — Hampton, 6-6, Sophomore
- Cassius Stanley — Duke, 6-6, Freshman
- Isaiah Stewart — Washington, 6-9, Freshman
- Parker Stewart — UT-Martin, 6-5, Sophomore
- Terry Taylor — Austin Peay, 6-5, Junior
- MaCio Teague — Baylor, 6-3, Junior
- Tyrell Terry — Stanford, 6-1, Freshman
- Justin Thomas — Morehead State, 5-11, Junior
- Ethan Thompson — Oregon State, 6-5, Junior
- Xavier Tillman Sr. — Michigan State, 6-8, Junior
- Jeremiah Tilmon — Missouri, 6-10, Junior
- Obi Toppin — Dayton, 6-9, Sophomore
- Jordan Tucker — Butler, 6-7, Junior
- Devin Vassell — Florida State, 6-6, Sophomore
- Alonzo Verge Jr. — Arizona State, 6-3, Junior
- Chris Vogt — Cincinnati, 7-1, Junior
- CJ Walker — Ohio State, 6-1, Junior
- Trendon Watford — LSU, 6-9, Freshman
- Ibi Watson — Dayton, 6-5, Junior
- Nick Weatherspoon — Mississippi State, 6-2, Junior
- Kaleb Wesson — Ohio State, 6-9, Junior
- Jarrod West Marshall 5-11 Junior
- Romello White — Arizona State, 6-8, Junior
- Kahlil Whitney — Kentucky, 6-6, Freshman
- DeAndre Williams — Evansville, 6-9, Sophomore
- Emmitt Williams — LSU, 6-6, Sophomore
- Keith Williams — Cincinnati, 6-5, Junior
- Patrick Williams — Florida State, 6-8, Freshman
- James Wiseman — Memphis, 7-1, Freshman
- Robert Woodard II — Mississippi State, 6-7, Sophomore
- McKinley Wright IV — Colorado, 6-0, Junior
- Omer Yurtseven — Georgetown, 7-0, Junior
The following is the list of international players who have applied for early entry into the 2020 NBA Draft:
- Berke Atar — MZT Skopje (Macedonia), 6-11, 1999 DOB
- Deni Avdija — Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel), 6-8, 2001 DOB
- Brancou Badio — Barcelona (Spain), 6-3, 1999 DOB
- Darko Bajo — Split (Croatia) ,6-10, 1999 DOB
- Philippe Bayehe — Roseto (Italy), 6-9, 1999 DOB
- Marek Blazevic — Rytas (Lithuania), 6-10, 2001 DOB
- Adrian Bogucki — Radom (Poland), 7-1 1999 DOB
- Leandro Bolmaro — Barcelona (Spain), 6-6, 2000 DOB
- Vinicius Da Silva — Prat (Spain), 7-0, 2001 DOB
- Henri Drell — Pesaro (Italy), 6-9 2000 DOB
- Imru Duke — Zentro Basket, (Spain), 6-8, 1999 DOB
- Michele Ebeling — Kleb Ferrara (Italy), 6-9, 1999 DOB
- Paul Eboua — Pesaro (Italy), 6-8, 2000 DOB
- Osas Ehigiator — Fuenlabrada (Spain), 6-10, 1999 DOB
- Joel Ekamba — Limoges (France), 6-5, 2001 DOB
- Selim Fofana — Neuchatel (Switzerland), 6-3, 1999 DOB
- Miguel Gonzalez — Baskonia (Spain), 6-7, 1999 DOB
- Killian Hayes — Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany), 6-5, 2001 DOB
- Sehmus Hazer — Bandirma (Turkey), 6-3, 1999 DOB
- Rokas Jokubaitis — Zalgiris (Lithuania), 6-4, 2000 DOB
- Georgios Kalaitzakis — Nevezis (Lithuania), 6-8, 1999 DOB
- Vit Krejci — Zaragoza (Spain), 6-8, 2000 DOB
- Arturs Kurucs — VEF Riga (Latvia), 6-3, 2000 DOB
- Dut Mabor — Roseto (Italy), 7-1, 2001 DOB
- Yam Madar — Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel), 6-2, 2000 DOB
- Theo Maledon — ASVEL (France), 6-4, 2001 DOB
- Karim Mane — Vanier (Canada), 6-5, 2000 DOB
- Sergi Martinez — Barcelona (Spain), 6-8, 1999 DOB
- Nikola Miskovic — Mega Bemax (Serbia), 6-10, 1999 DOB
- Aristide Mouaha — Roseto (Italy), 6-3, 2000 DOB
- Caio Pacheco — Bahia Basket (Argentina), 6-3, 1999 DOB
- Joel Parra — Joventut (Spain), 6-8, 2000 DOB
- Aleksej Pokusevski — Olympiacos (Greece), 7-0, 2001 DOB
- Sander Raieste — Kalev/Cramo (Estonia), 6-9, 1999 DOB
- Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos — AEK (Greece), 6-8, 2001 DOB
- Yigitcan Saybir — Anadolu Efes (Turkey), 6-7, 1999 DOB
- Njegos Sikiras — Fuenlabrada (Spain), 6-9, 1999 DOB
- Marko Simonovic — Mega Bemax (Serbia), 6-11, 1999 DOB
- Mouhamed Thiam — Nanterre (France), 6-9, 2001 DOB
- Uros Trifunovic — Partizan (Serbia), 6-7, 2000 DOB
- Arnas Velicka — Prienai (Lithuania), 6-4, 1999 DOB
- Andrii Voinalovych — Khimik (Ukraine), 6-10, 1999 DOB