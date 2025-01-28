Duke Guard's Mother Puts NC State Basketball Connection on Back Burner
If this were any previous year, the Knueppel family would be probably be rooting for the NC State basketball team against the Duke Blue Devils. Obviously, though, that's not the case this go-around, as Kon Knueppel is a starting guard for the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (17-2, 9-0 ACC) as they prepare to host the Wolfpack (9-10, 2-6 ACC) at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).
ALSO READ: NC State in Serious Danger of Missing ACC Tournament
"Growing up, we would always cheer for State since my grandpa (Bud Rose) was the first all-American hooper for the Wolfpack," Kon Knueppel's mother, Chari Nordgaard Knueppel, noted via the following post on social media. "No longer…Let’s go Duke!"
Bud Rose became an All-American Honorable Mention selection while starring for the Wolfpack under head coach R.R. Sermon during the 1931-32 season.
Almost a century later, Kevin Keatts and his eighth NC State squad are in the midst of a four-game losing streak.
Kon Knueppel, who is a five-star freshman and projected 2025 NBA Draft lottery pick, is averaging 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 37.9 percent beyond the arc for Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball team. The Blue Devils boast the nation's longest active winning streak, looking to make it 14 straight when they face the Wolfpack.
However, NC State basketball has won two straight in the series, including the Elite Eight upset victory in Dallas that ended Duke's 2023-24 campaign and sent the Wolfpack to the Final Four for the first time in 41 years.
ALSO READ: NC State Coach Finds Positives in Fourth Straight Loss
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.