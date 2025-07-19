Klay Thompson Sent Incredibly Sweet Video Message to Hornets Rookie Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel must be having a dream-like couple of weeks.
At the end of June, the former Blue Devil was selected with the No. 4 pick of the 2025 NBA draft. As of July, he's playing summer ball in the league he has likely dreamt of joining his whole life. And now, he can officially and without any doubt count Klay Thompson among his fans, thanks to a personalized video message Thompson passed along at the behest of journalist Taylor Rooks.
Rooks surprised Knueppel with the video during an episode of her podcast released Friday, and the rookie appeared totally gobsmacked by the gesture.
"Just wanted to wish you well, and thanks for the words of trying to model your game after me," Thompson told the 19-year-old Knueppel. "It makes me feel kind of old, but also very appreciative of great young athletes like yourself, who are coming to take over the league and carry on the torch of what we started. What you and Cooper did last season, and the rest of the guys, incredible run, especially for a bunch of freshmen. That's unheard of, really. Some Fab Five stuff. I'm just excited for your next chapter in the league. Never lose that confidence that got you here, especially when shooting the basketball."
Thompson continued a bit later: "Enjoy your rookie year as much as you can because it will go by [in the blink of an eye]. Be well, brother."
Knueppel was pretty clearly at a loss for words. "That's awesome," he said after, with a big smile on his face.
Watch that full moment below starting at 16:57:
Previously, Knueppel told journalist Kevin O'Connor that he would "love" to play like Thompson during his NBA career and that he often watches footage of the Mavericks guard (he also mentioned Jimmy Butler as an influence).
Later in the podcast, Rooks asked Knueppel what he'd like her to tell Thompson on his behalf—and the reply was pretty funny.
"Well, I don’t know if I should say this, but I loved when he did the 'big ball' celebration," Knueppel said. "Tell him that, because that was awesome. 'Cause that’s what he has—he's got cojones. ... Tell him he’s the best off-ball mover ever. He’s better than Steph, in my opinion."
Surely Thompson will love that.