Elite NC State Basketball Target Schedules Wolfpack Visit
Zephyrhills Christian Academy (Fla.) five-star rising senior Toni Bryant was in Raleigh for an unofficial visit with the NC State basketball program back in late April. He was one of the first recruits in the 2026 cycle to garner significant interest from Will Wade following the Wolfpack's hiring of the head coach in late March.
And the NC State basketball recruiters' interest in Bryant has continued, as the stock-rising power forward has since locked in an official visit with the Wolfpack this fall. He'll arrive in Raleigh for that visit on Sept. 28.
Bryant will also check out the UNC Tar Heels on an official visit at the beginning of September before heading to Missouri to tour the Tigers' facilities a few days later. Plus, according to a report from On3's Joe Tipton earlier this week, he is set to visit Arizona, Florida State, and Michigan in the coming months.
Currently checking in at No. 12 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, Toni Bryant has seen his ranking climb exactly 30 spots since this time last year, adding a fifth star to his rating in the process.
He stacks up at No. 3 among power forwards in the cycle and No. 2 in his state.
