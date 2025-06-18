All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Still Chasing North Carolina's Top-Ranked Senior

Chances are NC State basketball hosts Cole Cloer again before the elite North Carolina prep reaches a decision in his recruitment.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Will Wade
NC State basketball head coach Will Wade / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Caldwell Academy (N.C.) standout Cole Cloer has been in contact with the NC State basketball staff in the few months since Will Wade assumed the reins in Raleigh back in late March. And judging by reports this week, the 6-foot-7, 185-pound small forward is now working to schedule an official visit with the Wolfpack.

Thus far, though, Cloer has locked in only two official visits for his senior year: to Florida to check out the defending national champion Gators the first weekend of September and to Alabama to tour the Crimson Tide's facilities in mid-October.

A top-tier four-star talent in the 2026 cycle, Cloer boasts well over a dozen offers. His full-fledged suitors include NC State and the Wolfpack's nearby archrival in fellow in-state hopeful UNC, not to mention a handful of other notable recruiting powers.

Cole Cloer currently stacks up at No. 33 overall, No. 14 among small forwards, and No. 1 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

He's already been in Raleigh a couple of times for NC State basketball unofficial visits. However, it's been almost two years since those documented trips took place, and of course, Kevin Keatts was the Wolfpack head coach at the time.

