Explosive NC State Basketball Recruit Commits to SEC Program
Across the last few weeks of the Kaden Magwood sweepstakes, insider chatter suggested the Combine Academy (N.C.) coveted senior and 2025 NC State basketball offer holder was leaning heavily toward committing to Bruce Pearl and his Auburn Tigers. And that's precisely the decision the high-flying backcourt sensation announced at his school on Tuesday afternoon.
Magwood, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound four-star guard who ranks No. 60 overall and No. 1 among North Carolina preps on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, pledged allegiance to the Tigers over Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack and his other finalist, Ole Miss.
All three contenders hosted Kaden Magwood in recent months. He landed an offer from Keatts & Co. in July and checked out the NC State basketball program about five weeks later.
NC State boasts two early 2025 prizes in Christ School (N.C.) four-star forward/center Zymicah Wilkins, currently checking in at No. 74 among the nation's high school seniors, and the program's first commit in the cycle, Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr., No. 162 overall.
The 2025 Wolfpack recruiting haul ranks No. 39 in the country and No. 10 among ACC schools, per 247Sports.
Most of the 2025 NC State basketball targets have already come off the board.
