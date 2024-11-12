Unbeaten NC State Basketball Squad Sneaks Into One Top 45
As was the case in the preseason editions, NC State basketball is absent from Monday's AP Top 25 Poll and the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. Again, the Wolfpack's two nearest ACC neighbors are the only ranked teams from the conference, as the Duke Blue Devils (2-0) sit No. 6 in both while the UNC Tar Heels (1-1) check in at No. 10 (AP) and No. 11 (Coaches).
Plus, the 2024-25 NC State basketball team — unbeaten across meetings with USC Upstate and Presbyterian in Raleigh yet untested both away from home and against high-level competition — doesn't even appear among the 27 unranked squads now receiving at least one AP vote.
The same goes for the extra 23 receiving at least one nod from the voting coaches.
So, by extension, at this early juncture in the defending ACC Tournament champion's quest to achieve the program's third straight NCAA Tournament bid, neither the AP nor Coaches Poll experts collectively view the Wolfpack among the top 48 in the country.
However, in the eyes of national college hoops insider Jon Rothstein, NC State (2-0, 0-0 ACC) is now deserving of at least the last spot in his ROTHSTEIN 45, also released on Monday in reaction to the nation's Week 1 action.
"Seven players are averaging between 9.0 points and 13.5 points," Rothstein noted in "The Skinny" on the No. 45 Wolfpack.
Up next for State is a home game versus the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) in the Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network Extra).
