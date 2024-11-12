Kam Woods Doubles His NC State Basketball Points at New School
In Kam Woods' lone NC State basketball campaign following one season apiece at Troy and North Carolina A&T, the 6-foot-2 guard out of Bessemer, Ala., saw significant playing time in a handful of games for a Wolfpack squad that ultimately cut down nets at the ACC Tournament and in reaching the program's first Final Four in 41 years.
ALSO READ: Elite 2025 NC State Target Requests Input Ahead of Announcement
However, Woods totaled only 13 appearances off the bench last season, averaging 1.2 points across his career-low 7.5 minutes per outing. So, it came as no surprise when he entered the transfer portal in the spring for a third time as a collegian.
Now, through the 2024-25 Robert Morris Colonials' 1-2 start, Woods has drawn three starting nods while averaging 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals.
His 31 points for Robert Morris are more than double the 15 points he recorded for Kevin Keatts' epic Wolfpack bunch.
That said, the 23-year-old, a former unrated prep at Pinson Valley High School (Ala.) in the 2020 recruiting cycle, is shooting only 28.9 percent from the field, 14.3 percent beyond the arc, and 42.9 percent at the foul line.
Kam Woods and the Horizon League's Colonials next host the Stonehill Skyhawks at 7 p.m. ET Thursday.
ALSO READ: Ex-NC State Player LJ Thomas Fuels Huge Victory in Historic Arena
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more updates on former NC State basketball talents and other Wolfpack news.