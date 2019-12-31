Wolfpack Signee Farrar Finishes Strong At Wall Invitational

NC State basketball signee Nick Farrar completed an impressive three-day run at the John Wall Invitational on Monday, scoring 28 points and pulling down 13 rebounds to lead Apex Friendship High School to a 62-48 win against Durham Prep.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound power forward scored 35 points in each of his first two games of the prestigious tournament, held at Raleigh's Broughton High School. His three-game total of 98 points rank ninth all-time in the event's history.

Apex Friendship won two of its three games and finished fifth in the David West Bracket.

Two other future Wolfpackers were also in action Monday. Moravian Prep teammates Josh Hall and Shakeel Moore led their team to a 62-48 win against Mississippi's Calloway High in the third place game of the T.J. Warren Bracket.

Hall finished with a team-high 14 points on 6 of 13 shooting, with five rebounds three assists and two steals. Moore, however, was limited to just 16 minutes because of foul trouble and finished with only two points (taking only two shots), five rebounds and two assists.