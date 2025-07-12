Five-Star Pits NC State Basketball Against Two Nearby ACC Foes
Compass Prep (Ariz.) forward Miikka Muurinen is down to a final seven in his loaded recruitment, the 6-foot-10, 200-pound rising senior revealed on Friday. And despite not entering the fray for his coveted services until earlier this week, first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his high-powered recruiting team survived the cut.
So did two more Tobacco Road programs in the Duke Blue Devils and UNC Tar Heels. Both of those bluebloods extended an offer to Muurinen almost a year ago.
Muurinen's other four remaining contenders are Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, and Arkansas.
A five-star talent from Finland who reeled in roughly two dozen offers in his recruitment, Miikka Muurinen currently ranks No. 9 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He checks in at No. 2 among power forwards in the cycle and No. 1 in Arizona.
Will Wade and his crew have offers out to well over a dozen 2026 recruits. None has committed to the NC State basketball coaches just yet; however, the Wolfpack is still in the mix for most of its full-fledged targets.
