All Wolfpack

Five-Star Pits NC State Basketball Against Two Nearby ACC Foes

The NC State basketball staff entered the Miikka Muurinen sweepstakes the same week as the heralded prep's official list cut.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Will Wade
NC State basketball head coach Will Wade / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

Compass Prep (Ariz.) forward Miikka Muurinen is down to a final seven in his loaded recruitment, the 6-foot-10, 200-pound rising senior revealed on Friday. And despite not entering the fray for his coveted services until earlier this week, first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his high-powered recruiting team survived the cut.

ALSO READ: Two-Time NC State Target Shines in Front of New Wolfpack Coach

So did two more Tobacco Road programs in the Duke Blue Devils and UNC Tar Heels. Both of those bluebloods extended an offer to Muurinen almost a year ago.

Muurinen's other four remaining contenders are Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, and Arkansas.

A five-star talent from Finland who reeled in roughly two dozen offers in his recruitment, Miikka Muurinen currently ranks No. 9 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He checks in at No. 2 among power forwards in the cycle and No. 1 in Arizona.

Will Wade and his crew have offers out to well over a dozen 2026 recruits. None has committed to the NC State basketball coaches just yet; however, the Wolfpack is still in the mix for most of its full-fledged targets.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball