Two-Time NC State Basketball Target Shines in Front of Will Wade
First-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade was on hand at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center in South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon. One reason for his appearance at the 3SSB Palmetto Road Championship was recently reconfirmed Wolfpack offer holder Latrell Allmond.
And Allmond undoubtedly delivered. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound bruiser, now set to spend his senior year at Petersburg High School (Va.) following three standout campaigns at John Marshall High School in Richmond, finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in his Team Loaded's 78-57 victory over Iowa United. Plus, he showed off his outside stroke via a 2-for-5 shooting clip beyond the arc.
Allmond, one of over a dozen on the 2026 Wolfpack wishlist, first received an NC State basketball offer about three years ago. Will Wade reoffered him back in early June, less than three months after assuming the reins in Raleigh.
At No. 40 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, Latrell Allmond stacks up at No. 7 among power forwards in the cycle and No. 2 in Virginia.
He has attracted roughly two-dozen full-fledged suitors, including the Wolfpack, of course, plus a handful more from the ACC in Florida State, Virginia, Louisville, and Miami.
