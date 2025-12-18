RALEIGH — Before the season began, several key members of NC State's rotation attended an NBA YoungBoy concert with one another. The event took place two days before the Wolfpack was set to play South Carolina in an exhibition game in Greensboro, which the Pack ultimately escaped with a win after a heroic 3-point shot at the buzzer. That shot came from Paul McNeil.

"While all of the rest of the guys were at the concert, Paul was in the gym working," NC State head coach Will Wade said after Wednesday's 108-72 win over Texas Southern.

The anecdote felt particularly prevalent on a night when Wade was incensed by some of the efforts of his group. Everyone except for McNeil, who made history with 11 made 3-pointers and 47 points.

Hard work pays off for McNeil

The shooting guard was no stranger to incredible shooting nights. As a senior playing for Richmond High School, McNeil broke a record that stood for 74 years when he lit up the scoreboard with 71 points. On that historical night, he also made 10 threes. While he claimed playing in the historic, yet barn-like, Reynolds Coliseum didn't have anything to do with his performance on Wednesday, it's easy to see how he might've felt like he was back with Richmond.

McNeil's upbringing in Rockingham, North Carolina, helped condition him for the ups and downs of life on and off the basketball court. As an in-state product, his historic performance meant a little more.

"It's kind of like it's meant to happen, being from North Carolina," McNeil said.

"It kind of felt the same, but I'm just blessed to really be in that position to do it again, almost," McNeil said when asked if he felt the same as that night as a high schooler.

Many prolific scorers came through NC State over the years. When McNeil's 10th triple ripped the cords, he etched his name in the Wolfpack record book, passing iconic scorer Rodney Monroe, who held the record 3-point makes for 35 years, 11 months and 25 days. McNeil knew the number he needed as the shots continued to fall.

"He's a great shooter, a great player, but records are meant to be broken," the guard said. "I feel like somebody is going to break mine someday."

McNeil's reputation as the team's gym rat isn't just talk. After being buried in Kevin Keatts' rotation as a freshman outside of a few strong performances, the sharpshooter never lost hope in his quest to become a great basketball player. It became apparent to Wade, who decided to hold on to McNeil during his roster rebuild. While the on-court results haven't been consistent, the guard's attitude and work ethic won Wade over.

"Paul don't complain," Wade said. "We've got a lot of guys who like to complain. He never complains, he just goes to work, figures it out. That's why I always stick with him. I make changes, but I usually stick with him because I trust his work and trust who he is... He's going to have more good nights for us than bad nights."

Coming into the Texas Southern Game, McNeil had made just five 3-point shots. While doubling that in one game won't be the norm, it's clear Wade is willing to ride the highs and lows with his go-to shooter. As he said, it all comes back to work ethic. Wade pointed out that McNeil stayed late after the team meal Tuesday night to get more shots up while the rest of the team went home, similar to his workout during the concert back in October.

While there weren't many concerns about TSU coming into Reynolds and testing the Wolfpack, the team still needed to find a way to replace the offense of star forward Darrion Williams, who sat out with a shoulder injury. McNeil filled that void as if he were a player in NBA Jam and the ball was engulfed in flames. His injured teammate helped him feel comfortable stepping into that role.

"He just told me to be myself... Don't think about it, just shoot it," McNeil said. "Play your game, only you can play your game, nobody else. So, I'll definitely... Give a big shout to (Williams) for helping me, being a leader."

McNeil was already thinking about Sunday's bout against Ole Miss back in Greensboro, where he hit that shot that helped NC State come into the season with confidence. While he'll take the night to celebrate the historic outing, there's no doubt that the guard will be one of the first in and last out of the gym in Thursday's practice. As Wade says, that's who McNeil is.

