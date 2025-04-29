All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Announces Addition of Versatile Guard

The 2025-26 NC State basketball squad now officially includes former McNeese State player Alyn Breed.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball transfer signee Alyn Breed
NC State basketball transfer signee Alyn Breed / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Alyn Breed became the first talent to commit to Will Wade following the 42-year-old's move from the helm at McNeese State to the NC State basketball throne in late March.

ALSO READ: NC State Now in Contention for Top-Ranked Point Guard

So, it's no surprise Breed, who spent last season under Wade's command at McNeese State after playing three years at Providence but suffered a campaign-ending injury following only two outings with the 2024-25 Cowboys, is the first formally introduced NC State basketball transfer addition in the cycle.

On Monday, the Wolfpack released a confirmation of Breed's entry in the NC State family.

"I'm excited to have Alyn join us at NC State," Wade noted. "Obviously, he is a player I'm very familiar with. He has the ability to be a really good two-way player for us.

"He started his career at Providence more of a defensive-minded player, but to his credit, he put in work on his offensive game and has become a threat on that end of the court. He can shoot it well and score on all three levels while also being a capable ballhandler for us."

A former three-star prep out of Georgia now checking in as a four-star at No. 240 overall and No. 64 among shooting guards in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings, Alyn Breed is one of six transfers on board with Will Wade & Co. in Raleigh. Altogether, they give the NC State basketball coaches the No. 33-ranked portal class in the country.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball transfer portal news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball