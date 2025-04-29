NC State Basketball Announces Addition of Versatile Guard
Alyn Breed became the first talent to commit to Will Wade following the 42-year-old's move from the helm at McNeese State to the NC State basketball throne in late March.
So, it's no surprise Breed, who spent last season under Wade's command at McNeese State after playing three years at Providence but suffered a campaign-ending injury following only two outings with the 2024-25 Cowboys, is the first formally introduced NC State basketball transfer addition in the cycle.
On Monday, the Wolfpack released a confirmation of Breed's entry in the NC State family.
"I'm excited to have Alyn join us at NC State," Wade noted. "Obviously, he is a player I'm very familiar with. He has the ability to be a really good two-way player for us.
"He started his career at Providence more of a defensive-minded player, but to his credit, he put in work on his offensive game and has become a threat on that end of the court. He can shoot it well and score on all three levels while also being a capable ballhandler for us."
A former three-star prep out of Georgia now checking in as a four-star at No. 240 overall and No. 64 among shooting guards in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings, Alyn Breed is one of six transfers on board with Will Wade & Co. in Raleigh. Altogether, they give the NC State basketball coaches the No. 33-ranked portal class in the country.
