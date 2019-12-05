Wolfpack
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Wisconsin

Brett Friedlander

There are plenty of storylines to go around for tonight's ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup between NC State and Wisconsin.

For starters, there's the Russell Wilson debate. The star quarterback played for both schools during his college career (although he spent much more time and received a degree from State), so theoretically the winner of tonight's game can lay claim to him.

There's also conference pride on the line. Coming into the night, the ACC and Big Ten were deadlocked at four wins apiece, so the outcome here at PNC Arena could go a long way toward deciding the competition for this year.

Another thing to watch is how many times Badgers guard Brad Davison throws himself to the floor in hopes of drawing offensive fouls on the Wolfpack. He's college basketball's crown prince of flopping and he succeeded in drawing five charges against State in last year's game in Madison -- including one with 17 seconds left that helped decide the game. There's a new anti-flopping rule in effect this season, so it will be interesting to see how that affects Davison's game.

 Finally, there's the game itself. State missed an opportunity to put a big-time win on its record against Memphis in Brooklyn last Thursday and its running out of opportunities to pad its resume with nonconference wins that will impress the NCAA tournament selection committee come March.

It should be a good one, so be sure to follow along for frequent updates and analysis as the game goes on ...

PREGAME

The students at courtside have gotten here early and are already taking the opportunity to heckle Davison everytime he touches the ball or shoots during pregame warmups. He's a good player, ranking second on the Badgers in scoring at 12.1 points per game. But there are aspects of his game that make him easy to dislike if he's not on your team. If he played for Duke, he'd probably be college basketball's Public Enemy No. 1. ...

FIRST HALF

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four State players named to All-Belk Bowl team

Brett Friedlander
0

Mario Williams, Stephen Tulloch, David Amerson and Mike Rose were honored for their play in the Charlotte game. Read more.

Doeren stays in-house to fill defensive coordinator post

Brett Friedlander
0

Tony Gibson served as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach last season. Read more

State-Wisconsin matchup a contrast of styles

Brett Friedlander
0

The Wolfpack wants to run, the Badgers want to slow things down and play suffocating defense in tonight's ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at PNC Arena. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC names its Rookies of the Year ...

0
Brett Friedlander

ACC names its Players of the Year ...

0

Wolfpack look to flip the script on Wisconsin's master flopper

Brett Friedlander
0

Brad Davison drew five charges for the Badgers in last year's ACC/Big Ten Challenge win against State, but a new rule might serve as a deterrent in Wednesday's rematch. Read more

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 8, Wisconsin

Brett Friedlander
0

Everything you need to know about Wednesday's ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup between NC State and the Badgers. Read more

Three From Wolfpack Earn All-ACC Recognition

Brett Friedlander
0

Defensive tackle Larrell Murchison and kicker Christopher Dunn make second team, punter Trenton Gill third team. Read more

Here's Which Wolfpack Freshmen Can Redshirt for 2019

Brett Friedlander
0

Thirteen of State's true freshmen -- plus one senior -- played in four games or fewer this season

Doeren Fires Long-Time Defensive Coordinator

Brett Friedlander
0

Dave Huxtable has been with the Wolfpack since Doeren's arrival in 2013. Read more