Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Wisconsin

There are plenty of storylines to go around for tonight's ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup between NC State and Wisconsin.

For starters, there's the Russell Wilson debate. The star quarterback played for both schools during his college career (although he spent much more time and received a degree from State), so theoretically the winner of tonight's game can lay claim to him.

There's also conference pride on the line. Coming into the night, the ACC and Big Ten were deadlocked at four wins apiece, so the outcome here at PNC Arena could go a long way toward deciding the competition for this year.

Another thing to watch is how many times Badgers guard Brad Davison throws himself to the floor in hopes of drawing offensive fouls on the Wolfpack. He's college basketball's crown prince of flopping and he succeeded in drawing five charges against State in last year's game in Madison -- including one with 17 seconds left that helped decide the game. There's a new anti-flopping rule in effect this season, so it will be interesting to see how that affects Davison's game.

Finally, there's the game itself. State missed an opportunity to put a big-time win on its record against Memphis in Brooklyn last Thursday and its running out of opportunities to pad its resume with nonconference wins that will impress the NCAA tournament selection committee come March.

It should be a good one, so be sure to follow along for frequent updates and analysis as the game goes on ...

PREGAME

The students at courtside have gotten here early and are already taking the opportunity to heckle Davison everytime he touches the ball or shoots during pregame warmups. He's a good player, ranking second on the Badgers in scoring at 12.1 points per game. But there are aspects of his game that make him easy to dislike if he's not on your team. If he played for Duke, he'd probably be college basketball's Public Enemy No. 1. ...

FIRST HALF