Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at Clemson

Brett Friedlander

NC State begins the 2020 portion of its basketball schedule today at Clemson's Littlejohn Coliseum. It's the first of 18 consecutive ACC matchups to finish out the regular season for the Wolfpack and a game it needs to win to help offset a season-opening conference loss to another ACC bottomfeeder, Georgia Tech.

State won both of its games against the Tigers last season, but those games were decided by a combined three points, with Braxton Beverly's buzzer-beating 3-pointer providing the margin during a regular season win at PNC Arena and the Wolfpack rallying from 16 points down at halftime for the victory at the ACC tournament.

Even though Clemson is 0-3 in the ACC and 6-7 overall, this one won't be easy for State. It will be playing without leading scorer and rebounder C.J. Bryce for the second straight game and will have only eight scholarship players available.

The Wolfpack will, however, have a significant advantage in size with Manny Bates and D.J. Funderburk inside, and that could go a long way toward being the difference in this one.

Pregame

We're less than 15 minutes from tipoff here at Clemson and it appears that most of the Tigers fans are already out tailgating for their team's national championship football game next week against LSU in New Orleans. There's a VERY sparse gathering here at Littlejohn this afternoon.

Markell Johnson, Braxton Beverly, Jericolle Hellems, Pat Andree and Manny Bates in the starting lineup for the Wolfpack.

 First half

Beverly misses the game's first shot, a 3-pointer. Dating back to last Sunday he's now missed 10 treys in a row ...

Less than a minute in and both Hellems and Bates have picked up fouls. With only eight scholarship players available State doesn't need to get into early foul trouble ...

