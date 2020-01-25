GameDay Live Blog/Open Thread: State at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA -- It's going to be up to "Magnificent Seven" again today at Georgia Tech for the NC State basketball team to extend its winning streak to four and exact some badly-needed revenge on the Yellow Jackets.

No, Yul Brenner, Steve McQueen and Charles Bronson won't be in uniform today for coach Kevin Keatts' team.

But then, neither will Manny Bates nor Pat Andree.

Both players took some shots before the game with their teammates, but aren't ready to return -- meaning that the same seven scholarship palyers that pulled State through to a come-from-behind victory at Virginia on Monday will have to get it done again this afternoon at McCamish Pavillion.

The key today, besides the obvious of not having D.J. Funderburk foul out with 6:48 still to play again, is containing Tech big man James Banks III. The 6-foot-10 senior has scored the winning basket on his team's final possession each of the last two times these teams have met -- including an 82-81 overtime decision at PNC Arena on Nov. 6.

Banks is averaging 20 points per game against the Wolfpack in his career, 10 points more than he scores against everybody else.

As we wait for things to get started, here are some reading suggestions to pass the time:

Georgia Tech: Chance for Redemption or Just Another Game?

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for SI All Yellow Jackets

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 20, At Georgia Tech

NC State AD Mourns The Loss of Father, Former ACC Commissioner

Bates, Andree Out for Georgia Tech

Bill Covington Jr., Brian O'Connell and Justin Porterfield are the men in stripes.

Starting five for the Wolfpack: Markell Johnson, CJ Bryce, Devon Daniels, Jericole Hellems, D.J. Funderburk.

FIRST HALF

Markell Johnson is wearing a t-shirt under his uniform jersey today … That's a different look for him. ...

Both teams flirt with the the shot clock on their first possession. State got a long heave from Johnson that missed off. Tech was called for a 30-second violation. Hope it's not going to be one of those kind of games ...

Two quick fouls on State -- one on Bryce, one on Daniels -- in the first two minutes. Not the best thing for a team with limited numbers ...

And now Hellems loses his man on an inbound play, gives up a layup and commits a foul. ...5-0 Tech

Tech's Moses Wright comes up limping after a rebound and gets a whistle.

First TV timeout … Tech 8, State 3

State struggling trying to figure out Tech's zone while playing little to no defense on the other end … Keatts wants time. Yellow Jackets lead 15-5

Two fouls on Bryce ...

Sorry for the lack of updates. The wifi here at Georgia Tech is as terrible as NC State has been thus far ...

Braxton Beverly has scored State's last two baskets, both on dribble penetration. Wolfpack picking up fullcourt. ...

Now Funderburk scores from close range -- 6-0 run brings State back to within 19-14. Tech timeout ...

State is only shooting 30 percent so far, but far more troubling is the sloppy passing and decision making. Wolfpack has turned it over six times so far ...

Johnson to the rack and scoring for the second straight possession, The first of them put him over the 1,000-point mark for his career. The senior guard is the 53rd player in program history to score 1,000 points and just the fourth to record 1,000 points, 500 assists and 125 steals in their career. ...

Wolfpack has now made five straight shots and is back to within 28-26 at the under 4 TV timeout ...

Two Johnson free throws ... tied at 28 ...

Now a Johnson with a baseline drive and an over the head layup ... First Wolfpack lead of the night at 30-28. Johnson has scored his team's last eight points ...

Now Danny Dixon with a tipin off transition. ... 10-0 State run ... four point State lead

Wolfpack up by one after 20 minutes, which is quite an accomplishment since it trailed by as many as 10 early ...

Halftime: State 32, Tech 31

SECOND HALF

Good start to the half as Johnson gets a steal and scores in transition as he's fouled by Banks. Johnson is the game's leading scorer with 14 ...

Daniels picks up his third foul in the first minute of the half ... Foul trouble will likely be an issue before this one is over. Bryce, Hellems and Beverly have two each ...

Daniels with a charge. That's four. Here we go ...

Johnson is REALLY asserting himself offensively. He's 1 of 5 from 3-point range (missing his last four), but he's attacking the basket aggressively and either scoring or getting fouled. He's got 15 points and will have a pair of free throws when play resumes ...

Under 16 TV timeout: State 41, Tech 40