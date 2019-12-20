Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at No. 12 Auburn

Disclaimer: I am not in Alabama for the game. I'll be watching on television from home, just like the rest of you. I will, however, provide updates and analysis as always. So check back frequently as the night progresses.

This is a very big game for NC State. It's a Quad 1 opportunity on the road against a highly-ranked opponent that went to the Final Four a year ago. It's also the Wolfpack's last chance to add a resume building nonconference victory before it dives into the meat of the ACC schedule in a couple of weeks.

Jericole Hellems is back in the starting lineup, joined by Markell Johnson, Braxton Beverly, C.J. Bryce and Manny Bates.

Bruce Pearl going all #GoSEC in his pregame locker room speech shown by ESPN2. Interesting approach ….

Tipoff is only moments away. Here we go ...

First half

Dangerous start with Johnson picking up a foul just 14 seconds in. State's offense isn't the same without its point guard running the show. Case in point: Johnson was plus-22 when he was on the floor against UNC Greensboro last Sunday. The next highest total for the Wolfpack was Hellems at plus-3 ...