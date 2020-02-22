Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Florida State

The NC State basketball team got the signature win it desparately needed on Wednesday with its 88-66 rout of No. 6 Duke.

Now, with a second straight top-10 ACC opponent coming in to PNC Arena, the Wolfpack can solidify its spot in the NCAA tournament field by beating No. 8 Florida State today.

It's not going to be easy, especially coming off the high coach Kevin Keatts' team experienced in the aftermatch of its emotional victory against the Blue Devils.

It's going to take every bit as much energy to have a chance against the Seminoles, along with same level of execution. That means attacking the rim instead of settling for three-pointers, knocking down open shots and hitting the glass -- especially on the defensive end -- while avoiding extended offensive lapses.

The Wolfpack showed it's capable of doing all those things against Duke. The question now, is can it do it again?

