Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Florida State

Brett Friedlander

The NC State basketball team got the signature win it desparately needed on Wednesday with its 88-66 rout of No. 6 Duke.

Now, with a second straight top-10 ACC opponent coming in to PNC Arena, the Wolfpack can solidify its spot in the NCAA tournament field by beating No. 8 Florida State today.

It's not going to be easy, especially coming off the high coach Kevin Keatts' team experienced in the aftermatch of its emotional victory against the Blue Devils. 

It's going to take every bit as much energy to have a chance against the Seminoles, along with same level of execution. That means attacking the rim instead of settling for three-pointers, knocking down open shots and hitting the glass -- especially on the defensive end -- while avoiding extended offensive lapses.

The Wolfpack showed it's capable of doing all those things against Duke. The question now, is can it do it again?

While we wait to find out the answer, here's a look at our coverage leading up to the game to keep you busy until tipoff:

When Markell Is 'Good,' So Is The Wolfpack

Wolfpack Looks to Build on Momentum of Duke Win

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 27, Florida State

Make sure to check back throughout the game for live updates and analysis ...

State's fourth-ranked women's tennis team beat Notre Dame for coach Simon Earnshaw's 100th win with the Wolfpack ...

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack wrestlers rout Duke 34-9 to wrap up an undefeated, ACC championship dual season ...

Brett Friedlander

State women score a huge character win in Miami, rallying from seven down in the fourth quarter to snap a two-game losing streak. Here's the details ...

Brett Friedlander

