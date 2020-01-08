Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Notre Dame

It's still way too early in the season for any game to be considered a must win. That having been said, it would be in NC State's best interest to put tonight's ACC matchup against Notre Dame into the "W" column.

The Wolfpack has lost two of its first three conference games, both to teams predicted to finish in the bottom third of the league. While there have been extenuating circumstances attached to both of those losses in the form of injuries and suspensions that have left coach Kevin Keatts' team shorthanded, the only thing that really matters come March are the results.

So with the most challenging portion of the schedule still to come, it's important for State to hold serve at home tonight.

For that to happen, the Wolfpack is going to have to play better defense than it did against Clemson on Saturday. The Tigers have struggled to put points on the board this season, but put up 81 against State. And they did it by hitting 3-pointers and not turning the ball over -- two things that happen to be Notre Dame's strength.

The Irish lead the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio and also feature the nation's top rebounder in 6-foot-9 senior John Mooney, who is averaging 13.5 per game. Making matters worse, the Wolfpack will once again be without leading scorer and rebounder C,J. Bryce, who is missing his third straight game with a concussion.

Pregame

State will start the same five as it did Saturday at Clemson, with Markell Johnson and Braxton Beverly in the backcourt, Devon Daniels and Jericole Hellems on the wings and Manny Bates up front. ....

The Wolfpack is going to need a more consistent effort from Markell Johnson to have any chance tonight. He's just 7 for his last 28 3-pointers, 9 of his last 26 from the free throw line and has committed four or more turnovers in five of his last six games, including a season-high six Saturday at Clemson. ...

Well, the team that never turns it over turned it over on its first possession. Good start for Wolfpack defense ...

Six-foot-7, 205-pound Jericole Hellems guarding 6-9 245-pound John Mooney is a mismatch the Irish would be wise to exploit ...

Notre Dame made 15 3-pointers in a win at Syracuse on Saturday. It has made its first two here tonight. ...

First TV timeout: Irish 12, Wolfpack 10

Johnson has hit his first two treys. Good sign for the Wolfpack ...

Notre Dame is 9 of its first 14 overall (64 percent) and has made all three of its 3-point attempts. State is 7 of 15 (47 percent) and 3 of 7 from beyond the arc. The Irish are outrebounding the Wolfpack 9-4 ...

Under 12 TV timeout: Notre Dame 22, State 17

Notre Dame is now 4 of 4 on 3-pointers ... Pat Andree is 0 for 2. His touch has gone south of late. He's now 2 for his last 16 from beyond the arc over his last four-plus games. ...

This has got to be something of a special night for Andree. Both his father and his brother played basketball for the Irish and his sister is currently a student there. ...

Under 8 TV timeout: Irish 28, Wolfpack 23

Johnson with a steal. That's Notre Dame's sixth turnover tonight. The Irish is averaging only nine per game this season ...

That's two possessions in a row Danny Dixon has played solid defense on Mooney and helped State get a stop. His contribution would be a huge help, considering how shorthanded the Wolfpack is ...

Prentiss Hubb is out of his mind right now ... He's made 3 of his 4 3-point attempts and has 14 of the Irish's 35 points. ...

Under four TV timeout: Notre Dame 35, State 28

Braxton Beverly is wearing some read tape around his left wrist and thumb. Wonder if that has anything to do with his recent 3-point shooting slump. And now he goes down hard taking a charge. He's still rubbing his back where he hurt it a few games ago against App State. Last thing State needs right now is another injury ...

And just like that, Markell Johnson is heading back to the locker room holding his hip. Not sure what happened, but I think he might have been involved in the collision that sent Beverly to the deck just now ...

Halftime: Notre Dame 39, NC State 34