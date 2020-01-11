GameDay Live Blog/Open Thread: State at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG,Va. -- The last time NC State played a basketball game against Virginia Tech, the Wolfpack scored just 24 points.

Not before the first TV timeout. Not in a half.

For the entire game.

It was a nightmare performance that saw Kevin Keatts' team set ACC records for futility both for its point total and its 16-percent shooting performance in a 47-24 loss to its ACC rival.

Granted, that game took place at PNC Arena not Cassell Coliseum -- the site of today's game. Still, this is an opportunity for the Wolfpack to exorcise that demon and get get over .500 in the ACC for the first time this season.

It won't be easy. The Hokies are a surprising 11-4 overall and 2-2 in the ACC (same as State) in its first season under new coach Mike Young. And Cassell is one of the most raucious homecourt advantages in the conference.

Making matters worse, the Wolfpack will once again be without leading scorer and rebounder C.J. Bryce. Although the redshirt senior wing went through pregame warmups, it was announced shortly before tipoff that he will miss his fourth straight game while recovering from a concussion.