Hellems Adds to Lengthy Wolfpack Injury List

Just when it seemed as though the NC State basketball team had finally gotten healthy for the stretch drive, the injury bug has struck again.

Sophomore forward Jericole Hellems will miss tonight's game at Miami with an injury suffered during practice on Monday. His status was announced about an hour before gametime by team spokesman Craig Hammel

Hellems averages 9.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. He becomes the seventh different player on the Wolfpack's roster to miss at least one game because of injury or suspension this season.

Only twice in 12 ACC games -- on Jan. 15 against Miami and last Saturday against Louisville -- has coach Kevin Keatts had all nine of his eligible scholarship players available for an entire game.

Junior guards Devon Daniels and Braxton Beverly, who is bothered by a bad back so painful that he has to stand rather than sit on the bench when he's not in the game, are the last two State players that have appeared in every game thus far.

The Wolfpack isn't the only team tonight battling injury issues.

Miami has also been hit hard. Leading scorer Chris Lykes has missed the past three games with a hip flexor while third-leading scorer Kameron McGusty has been sidelined for two of the past three with back spasms.

Both are listed as questionable for tonight's game at Wetsco Arena.