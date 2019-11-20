What's in a name? For Hellems, it's a new identity

If you've been to an NC State basketball game lately, you've probably noticed that one of the Wolfpack's players is going by a different name these days.

Jericole Hellems has become Cole Hellems.

It's a change endorsed by the player, who when asked about his new identity, said simply: "I"m Jericole Hellems, but I've got several names people call me."

Among them is J. Cole, which also happens to be the name of a popluar rap star from Fayetteville, who spent a lot of time around the Wolfpack in 2016-17 when Dennis Smith Jr. was a member of the team.

Rapper J. Cole and Dennis Smith Jr. at the NBA All-Star Game Slam Dunk Contest Bob Donnan/USAToday sports

Maybe it's because the real J. Cole has switched allegiances now that he's partial to Cole Anthony at rival UNC or maybe its to avoid being confusion, but Hellems has decided to just go with the shortened version of Cole when he's mentioned by PA announcer Ned "Tack" Attayek at PNC Arena or Reynolds Coliseum.

"He asked me, because usually my teammates call me Cole or J Cole or whatever," Hellems said. "I don't think he wants to call me J Cole, the real one, for everybody."

A 6-foot-7 sophomore who games for State this season, Hellems is averaging 10.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. He had 12 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's win against Alcorn State.