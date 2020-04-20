How Did Jordan Fare Against NC State?

Seventeen years after playing his final basketball game, Michael Jordan is once again a hot topic of conversation thanks to the much-ballyhooed ESPN documentary "The Last Dance," which debuted on Sunday.

The 10-part series focuses on Jordan's final season with the NBA's Chicago Bulls.

But since everyone seems to be talking about the former North Carolina star once again -- and since there's no live basketball to keep us busy for the foreseeable future -- let's take a trip in the Way, Way Back Machine to remember how Jordan fared against NC State during his days with the Tar Heels.

It's been said that Dean Smith was the only person on Earth ever able to hold Jordan under 20 points per game.

Well, that's not exactly true.

In eight games against the Wolfpack during his three-season college career, Jordan averaged only 16. While his team came out on the winning end six times in those eight games, the Wolfpack did win the most important of those meetings -- a 91-84 victory in the 1983 ACC tournament semifinals in Atlanta that proved to be the springboard for State's miracle run to the national championship.

Here's a look at Jordan's game-by-game performances against the Wolfpack:

1981-82

Jan. 13, UNC 61, State 41 at Reynolds Coliseum: Jordan scored 20 points on 9 of 12 shooting

Jan. 30, UNC 58, State 44 at Carmichael Auditorium: Jordan was held to just two points while going 1 of 6 from the floor

March 6, UNC 58, State 46 at Greensboro Coliseum: Jordan scored seven points on 3 of 6 shooting in his first ACC tournament

1982-83

Jan. 19, UNC 99, State 81 at Carmichael Auditorium: Jordan scored 15 points on 5 of 7 shooting

Feb. 19, State 70, State 63 at Reynolds Coliseum: Jordan scored 17 points in his first loss to the Wolfpack

March 12, State 91, UNC 84 (OT) at The Omni: Jordan scored 12 points, but was bothered by State's box-and-one defense into a 4 of 12 shooting performance before fouling out in the final minutes of regulation

1983-84

Jan. 7, UNC 81, State 60 at Reynolds Coliseum: Jordan scored 18 points on 6 of 17 shooting

Feb, 18, UNC 95, State 61 at Carmichael Auditorium: Jordan saved his best game against the Wolfpack for his last game against his team's rival, erupting for 32 points on 12 of 18 shooting