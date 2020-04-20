AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

How Did Jordan Fare Against NC State?

Brett Friedlander

Seventeen years after playing his final basketball game, Michael Jordan is once again a hot topic of conversation thanks to the much-ballyhooed ESPN documentary "The Last Dance," which debuted on Sunday.

The 10-part series focuses on Jordan's final season with the NBA's Chicago Bulls. 

But since everyone seems to be talking about the former North Carolina star once again -- and since there's no live basketball to keep us busy for the foreseeable future -- let's take a trip in the Way, Way Back Machine to remember how Jordan fared against NC State during his days with the Tar Heels.

It's been said that Dean Smith was the only person on Earth ever able to hold Jordan under 20 points per game.

Well, that's not exactly true.

In eight games against the Wolfpack during his three-season college career, Jordan averaged only 16. While his team came out on the winning end six times in those eight games, the Wolfpack did win the most important of those meetings -- a 91-84 victory in the 1983 ACC tournament semifinals in Atlanta that proved to be the springboard for State's miracle run to the national championship.

Here's a look at Jordan's game-by-game performances against the Wolfpack:

1981-82 

Jan. 13, UNC 61, State 41 at Reynolds Coliseum: Jordan scored 20 points on 9 of 12 shooting

Jan. 30, UNC 58, State 44 at Carmichael Auditorium: Jordan was held to just two points while going 1 of 6 from the floor

March 6, UNC 58, State 46 at Greensboro Coliseum: Jordan scored seven points on 3 of 6 shooting in his first ACC tournament

1982-83

Jan. 19, UNC 99, State 81 at Carmichael Auditorium: Jordan scored 15 points on 5 of 7 shooting

Feb. 19, State 70, State 63 at Reynolds Coliseum: Jordan scored 17 points in his first loss to the Wolfpack

March 12, State 91, UNC 84 (OT) at The Omni: Jordan scored 12 points, but was bothered by State's box-and-one defense into a 4 of 12 shooting performance before fouling out in the final minutes of regulation

1983-84 

Jan. 7, UNC 81, State 60 at Reynolds Coliseum: Jordan scored 18 points on 6 of 17 shooting

Feb, 18, UNC 95, State 61 at Carmichael Auditorium: Jordan saved his best game against the Wolfpack for his last game against his team's rival, erupting for 32 points on 12 of 18 shooting

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Konig Chose Wolfpack Over Olympic Qualifier

NC State basketball star Aislinn Konig, who is looking forward to playing for Canada in the Oympics now more than ever after getting passed over in the WNBA draft, explains why she chose playing for the Wolfpack instead of her country in an Olympic qualifier last winter

Brett Friedlander

SI Mock Draft Bodes Well for Murchison, Smith-Williams

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson, whose NFL mock drafts have been among the most accurate in the business over the past five years, has good news for NC State's Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Pro Day Cancellation Hampers Wolfpack Draft Hopefuls

Unlike teammates Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams, who got to show off their skills for NFL scouts at the league's Combine, NC State's other hopefuls have been hurt by the cancellation of pre-draft activities such as the Wolfpack's annual Pro Day. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Wrestlers Earn All-America Status

Brothers Hayden and Trent Hidlay head a list of six NC State wrestlers that earned All-America status from the National Wrestling Coaches Association. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Aislinn Konig Passed over in WNBA Draft

ACC tournament MVP Aislinn Konig was hoping to be selected during Friday's WNBA draft, but she was passed over in all three rounds. Did the cancellation of the NCAA tournament hurt the NC State star's chances of showcasing her skills to the league's coaches and general managers? Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Announces Changes to Initial Eligibility Requirements

The NCAA has relaxed its academic requirements for incoming Division I freshman athletes in response to school closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Makes the Cut for 'Big' Football Recruits

Two big football recruits, in both size and importance, have listed NC State among their top schools while coach Dave Doeren and his staff continue to hand out scholarship offers -- with a heavy emphasis on defensive backs. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Wrestlers Dominate in Classroom as Well as Mat

Led by Hayden Hidlay, the ACC's Scholar-Athlete of the Year, NC State's conference champion wrestling team had six members earn All-Academic recognition -- more than any other league school. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Shutdown a Test of Players' Leadership, Self-Motivation

WIth coaches' access to their teams limited because of the coronavirus shutdown, NC State's Dave Doeren says its up to his players to be self-motivated when it comes to things such as conditioning, diet and academics. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Signee Josh Hall Named Player of the Year

Five-star NC State signee Josh Hall, who is currently going through the NBA draft process, has been named the NC high school basketball Player of the Year by Phenom Hoops. Read more

Brett Friedlander