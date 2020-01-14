WolfpackMaven
Ekwonu Named Freshman All-American

Brett Friedlander

One of the few positives to come out of NC State's injury-plagued 2019 football season was the experience gained by young players that will be called upon to play major roles for the Wolfpack in the future.

Among the best of that group was offensive tackle Ikem "Ickey" Ekwonu.

The 6-foot-4, 308-pound Charlotte native started seven games this season, becoming the first true freshman to start a game at tackle for the Wolfpack since 2010. He played well enough to earn selection as a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.

The team was selected by a panel of college football experts representing each FBS conference. 

Ekwonu led the Wolfpack in pancake blocks with 37. A second-team All-ACC choice of Pro Football Focus, he allowed only two sacks in 641 snaps over 12 games during his rookie season. 

