Markell Johnson Suffering From Back Spasms

The last thing the already shorthanded NC State basketball team needs is another injury. But with leading scorer and rebounder already out for the first straight game with a concussion, that's exactly what the Wolfpack got during the first half of tonight's game against Notre Dame.

Senior point guard Markell Johnson was taken to the locker room late in the first half with what is being termed as "back spasms," according to team spokesman Craig Hammel.

Johnson remained in the locker room during warmups for the second half while stretching out his back and returned to the court to start the final 20 minutes.

He was off to a hot start in the game, scoring 13 points in the first half on 5 of 9 shooting (3 of 6 from 3-point range) and four assists.