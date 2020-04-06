AllWolfpack
Top Recruit Josh Hall Declares for NBA Draft

Brett Friedlander

NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts has continued to recruit for the 2020-21 season, even though his roster is already filled with the NCAA limit of 13 scholarship players.

Monday provided an indication of why.

Incoming freshman Josh Hall, the crown jewel of a Wolfpack recruting class ranked among the nation's top 10, announced via his Twitter account that he plans to enter the NBA draft process.

The 6-foot-9 wing, who is eligible for the draft as a fifth-year prep player, becomes the third State player to enter the draft. Like juniors D.J. Funderburk and Devon Daniels, Hall will retain his eligibility -- leaving open the option of attending school and playing for the Wolfpack.

Hall averaged 24 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while helping Moravian Prep to a 34-3 record last season. His status as one of the nation's top prospects was solidified in February, when he was one of 27 players to be selected to play in the Alan Iverson Roundball Classic all-star game in Wilmington, Del.

That game, scheduled for April 24, has since been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. With the NBA having also suspended all activities during the crisis, including potentially its pre-draft Combine and individual team workouts, it is not known how much of an evaluation Hall will be able to get from league scouts.

If Hall decides to stay in the draft, it will mark the second straight year in which a top signee has turned pro before ever playing a game for the Wolfpack.

A year ago at this time, Keatts lost five-star point guard Jalen Lecque, who eventually signed a free agent deal with the Phoenix Suns after going undrafted. He appeared in four games with the Suns, spending most of the season with the team's Northern Arizona G-League affiliate.

Although Keatts said he expects all eight of his returning players and five new recruits to be on the roster for the 2020-21 season, he has continued to look recruit just in case. Among the players he is reported to have shown interest in are Santa Clara transfer Trey Wertz, Virginia Tech transfer Landers Nolley and top junior college prospect El Ellis.

"We're talking to graduates, we're talking to different people,: Keatts said recently. " I know everybody loves to do the numbers game and they'll add up and say 'well, you've already got 13 guys and you've only got 13 scholarships.'

"In today's world, I can go to the (transfer) portal tonight and we could have five guys in the portal, not that it's going to happen. What if (someone tells Funderburk) he's a late first round guy or something happens with Devin? You have to continue to recruit just in case those situations happen."

Hayden Hidlay Delivers Stirring Message to Fellow State Athletes

On the occasion of National Student-Athletes Day, three-time ACC champion wrestler Hayden Hidley has penned an inspirational message to his fellow NC State athletes dealing with these uncertain and unprecedented times. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Hoop Target Commits to Elon

When four-star wing JaDun Michael said he wanted to attend a school close to home because of concern over the coronavirus criris, he wasn't kidding. The Burlington native, who was released from his NLI at Wichita State last week, has committed to Elon. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Isn't Defensive Line U ... At Least, Not Yet

NC State doesn't rate mention on SI.com's list of college programs producing the most NFL defensive linemen over the past 10 seasons, but the Wolfpack is headed in that direction. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Highly-Ranked Football Prospects Report State Offers

NC State football coach Dave Doeren and his staff have set the bar high with some of the new scholarship offers they're reported to have extended over the past week. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: The Impossible Dream Come True

On this date in 1983, Jim Valvano and his Cardiac Pack pulled off one of the most iconic victories in NCAA tournament history, a 54-52 victory against No. 1 Houston no one except the colorful coach and his underdog team thought was possible. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Spring Games Have Created Unlikely Wolfpack Heroes

With this year's spring football game canceled because of the coronavirus crisis, here's a look back in time at some of past State spring scrimmages and the unlikely heroes those games produced. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack men's swimming and diving team picks up three major ACC…

Brett Friedlander

Best Final Four Games Ever Start With NC State

College basketball won't crown a new champ this year, so why not look back at the best games in men's Final Four history? Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde looks back at the best semifinal and title games of all-time ... and NC State comes out on top in both. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State's NCAA Infractions Case Recommended to Independent Panel

Instead of being decided by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions, the infractions case against former NC State basketball player Dennis Smith will now be determined by a panel of independent investigators as part of the new Independent Accountability Resolution Process. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Alumnus Still Shooting For Olympic Gold

NC State graduate Lucas Kozeniesky qualified for his second Olympics in February, but because of the postponement of the Tokyo Games, he's going to have to wait another year for his shot at gold in the 10-meter air rifle. Read more

Brett Friedlander