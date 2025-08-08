With Versatility on the Rise, Wolfpack Adjusting Along Defensive Line
For NC State to be able to run the versatile defense, the new defensive coordinator, D.J. Eliot, plans to run. It all starts within the defensive line, and the versatility needed to accomplish what's being asked in the likely 3-4 multiple scheme being run.
It all starts up front, and the defense being more versatile than a year ago certainly has been no secret.
"This defense, I think, is way more versatile, showing different looks," defensive back Devon Marshall said. "We're going to be able to do a lot of different things."
The Wolfpack certainly gained some versatility this offseason, but also lost bodies. Here's a review of the losses the defensive line room sustained.
Eligibility losses
Davin Vann - EDGE
Vann played his last season as a graduate student member of the Wolfpack. He led the team in sacks, pressure and hurries as a pass rusher. Before the season, he was ranked No. 6 on the Bruce Feldman freak list, recognizing the top college players and their athletic achievements.
His athletic play led to him getting an All-ACC Third Team nod. Vann decided to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, but unfortunately didn't hear his name called. As the first week of the NFL preseason is set to begin, Vann still isn't listed on any rosters.
Noah Potter - EDGE
Potter was more of a rotational EDGE for the Wolfpack defense. He was a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class and committed to Ohio State. He spent two years there, transferred to Cincinnati for a year, and spent his last two at NC State.
In 382 total snaps of action, he achieved nine tackles and 16 pressures.
He was named to the 2023 All-ACC Academic Football Team and the National Football Foundation's Hampshire Honor Society in April.
Transfers
Red Hibbler - EDGE
Hibbler started his collegiate career at Northwest Mississippi Community College. After two years, he transferred to NC State, where he spent his junior and senior seasons.
Last season, he only played in four games, earning himself a redshirt season. Hibbler found more production in 2023, totaling seven sacks and 18 total pressures.
He entered the transfer portal this offseason and was rated a four-star and the 21st-best defensive lineman according to 247Sports. He committed to Mississippi State and will spend his last year of eligibility as a Bulldog.
DJ Jackson - Interior Defensive Linemen
Jackson committed to the Wolfpack but sat out his freshman season as he was recovering from an ACL injury he sustained in high school. He then missed the 2023 season as he suffered an Achilles injury, which sidelined him for most of that season.
He finally took the field in 2024 and played in 126 total snaps.
Jackson fought battles as a member of the Wolfpack and went through hills of adversity. He decided it was time to close his Wolfpack chapter, opting to enter the transfer portal. Rated as a three-star transfer, Jackson committed to the Liberty Flames, where he'll try to get his dominance back along their defensive line.
