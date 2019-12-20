Keatts: 'A Game We Can Build On and Learn From'

It was an all-too-familiar story for the NC State baskteball team on Thursday.

With a chance at knocking off a ranked team away from home and adding a meaningful nonconference victory to its postseason resume, the Wolfpack came up just short again. Just as it did last season at Wisconsin and earlier this year against Memphis in Brooklyn, coach Kevin Keatts' team missed out on the opportunity.

This time it was 79-73 at No. 12 Auburn in a game that was there for the taking.

In the end, State hurt itself by shooting poorly from the free throw line, sending the Tigers to the line 36 times and going cold from the floor at the absolute worst possible time.

The Wolfpack led 64-62 when Braxton Beverly drove to the rim for a basket with just over five minutes remaining. But it went the next four minutes without scoring again, allowing Auburn to run off 10 unanswered points and pull away for the victory.

C.J. Bryce had 21 points and 11 rebounds while Markell Johnson added 17 points and 10 assists in a loss that drops State to 8-3 for the season.

Here's what Keatts had to say about it afterward:

"I'm proud of my kids. I thought they fought. Did they do everything correct? Absolutely not. But I'm proud of them. We fought for 40 minutes. You're talking about a good team on their home floor.

"I thought we did some really good things. I thought we had some guys that played very well. I think it's a game we can certainly build on and learn from."

Keatts was asked about the foul situation that saw Bryce and Devon Daniels foul out while Johnson played most of the second half with four ...

"I thought it was tough. Obviously we've been a team that has played well and it's unfortunate that they got to the line 36 times and we got there 20. But I think we've got to do a better job of playing without fouling.

"It changes the game when you've got a short bench and you have to run guys in and out. We had to spend some time with Jericole Hellems at the three. We had to do some different lineups, but unfortunate it came out that way."

Keatts was asked about having to play stretches of the second half without either Johnson or Beverly -- who was also in foul trouble -- were available:

"It's tough. There was one point in the game where Devon Daniels and C.J. Bryce were running the point. They're capable of it, but it takes away another guard that's off your bench. Certainly, we didn't get to rest some of those guys."

Markell Johnson pushed the ball up the floor John Reed/USAToday sports

Keatts addressed the late drought that turned a two-point lead into an eight-point deficit with just over a minute remaining ...

"I don't know that we forced (anything). We played aggressive. Are there some possessions we would love to get back? Absolutely. But those are some of the possessions that got us back in the game, also."

If there was a bright spot for the Wolfpack, it's that it outrebounded Auburn 41-38 overall and 12-10 on the offensive glass ...

"I'm happy with our guys. We've been focusing on (rebounding). We were not happy with our last game (at UNC Greensboro).that we got ourtrebounded. I thought we did a great job in that area.

I'm happy. I love our guys. I thought our guys competed. We played against an almost top 10 team on their home floor and we played them to the end. Certainly I hope we can learn from this and get better from it."

Keatt was asked what he thought his team learned from the game:

"This was a possession game and the game could have went any way. I think we've got to clean up some things. Some of the mistakes we made, let's get better because of it and I think we'll be fine."