Bryce Missed For More Than Just Points, Rebounds

Brett Friedlander

C.J. Bryce leads the NC State basketball team in both scoring and rebounding this season. But according to coach Kevin Keatts, his on-the-court performance is only part of the reason he's been missed by the Wolfpack during his recovery from a concussion.

"He’s an older guy, he’s a senior, so we’ve missed him in the locker room, we’ve missed him on the court," said Keatts, who brought Bryce to State with him from UNC Wilmington three seasons ago.

“I know that everybody throughout the season is going to go with some guy that has some type of injury. But when you lose a guy that’s been with you the longest and knows what you’re expecting, it’s tough on you because it’s not just a basketball thing."

Keatts called out veterans Markell Johnson and Braxton Beverly after Saturday's 81-70 loss at Clemson, saying that the pair needed to be better leaders after the Wolfpack fell behind early, then again when when the team tried to stage a second half rally.

It's a role Bryce has filled well this season.

But he was unavailable Saturday, sitting out his second straight game after suffering a concussion the morning of State's win against Appalachian State on Dec. 26. His leadership, along with his 16.1 point and 6.8 rebound per game averages, might have made a difference against a Tigers team that began the day at 0-3 in the ACC and under .500 overall.

Bryce was injured when he was accidently hit in the head while attempting to prevent teammate Manny Bates from dunking.

"He’s been playing great," Keatts said. "He’s been our leading scorer and rebounder. But without him you lose a lot of stuff, a lot of communication (especially on defense)..

“As a coach now I have to talk a little more, because I don’t have that one other guy that can step up and lead and go over some of the things I want to teach these guys.”

Keatts said Monday on the ACC's weekly coaches teleconference that he hopes Bryce will be ready to return by State's next game, at home on Wednesday against Notre Dame. But he added that the 6-foot-5 wing would be a game time decision.

"C.J. is day-to-day," Keatts said. "We're making sure that we're very cautious with his situation and that he's fully ready to play before we throw him out there."

