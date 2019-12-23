Johnson named ACC Player of the Week

On Sunday, Markell Johnson became only the third player in NC State basketball history to record a triple double by hitting for 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the Wolfpack's 83-63 win against The Citadel.

Monday, he became the first State player this season to be named ACC Player of the Week.He shared the award with Miami’s Kameron McGusty.

Johnson, a 6-foot-1 senior from Cleveland, began his week with a strong performance at No. 12 Auburn on Thursday, scoring 17 points and handing out 10 asissts in the Wolfpack's 79-73 loss. He also had a team-leading three steals while shooting better than 50 percent from the floor in the game.

He was even better on Sunday, doing most of his damage during a second half in which he picked up seven of his rebounds and six assists, along with five points on just two field goal attempts.

For the week, Johnson averaged 14 points per game on 55.6 percent shooting, 10 assists, eight rebounds and two steals per game, In the process, he moved into a tie with Clyde "The Glide" Austin for fourth on State's all-time assists list.

For the season, he'averaging 13.8 points and 7.0 assists pe game, ranking second in the ACC in assists per game.

This is Johnson's second career Player of the Week honor. He previously won the award last season after scoring a career-high 27 points in the Pack’s win over seventh-ranked Auburn on Dec. 19, 2018.