NC State Basketball Recruiting: Alexander Davis Reports Wolfpack Offer
Zephyrhills Christian Academy (Fla.) power forward Alexander Davis, a stock-surging bruiser who enjoyed a bump in recruiting interests in the spring, has officially landed on the 2026 NC State basketball wishlist.
ALSO READ: Recent Wolfpack Offer Recipient Locks In Tar Heel Tour
Davis revealed his offer from Will Wade & Co. via the following social media post on Monday:
Although Alexander Davis still doesn't have a rating or ranking by his name on most sites, the recent uptick in offers suggests it's only a matter of time before the 6-foot-9, 235-pounder garners significant attention from more recruiting experts. A three-star in the eyes of On3, he currently stacks up at No. 146 overall on that site's 2026 rankings.
"Double-double machine," NxtPro Hoops' Trey Sterner noted about Davis earlier this month. "College ready frame and scoring skillset. Lob threat and consistent scorer on the block. Runs the floor well."
As a junior last season at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Fla., Davis posted averages of 19.4 points, 15.2 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game.
New NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his staff have been busy of late identifying new targets on the 2026 recruiting trail. Their offer sheet, including Davis, now consists of over a dozen undecided prospects.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.