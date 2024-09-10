NC State Basketball: Date Set for Primetime with the Pack
The men's and women's NC State basketball programs will host their annual Primetime with the Pack festivities in Reynolds Coliseum at 7 p.m. ET Friday, Oct. 25.
NC State Athletics announced the date and time of the preseason event via the following post on Monday, pointing out "free admission to everyone" who wants to attend:
Last year, the doors opened to Reynolds an hour before the start time of Primetime with the Pack, which included speeches from the head coaches and skills challenges between the players. There's no confirmation that'll all be the case this go-round, as the school will likely reveal more details at some point in the coming weeks.
In addition to serving as a formal introduction to the 2024-25 NC State basketball squads, this year's edition should have a celebratory tone unlike anything Wolfpack fans have seen in decades. After all, the men's program is fresh off reaching the Final Four for the first time since 1983, and the 2023-24 women's squad tallied the program's second Final Four appearance, 26 years after its first.
And of course, the men's program captured its first ACC Tournament crown in 37 years.
Kevin Keatts' eighth NC State basketball campaign tips off at home against USC Upstate on Nov. 4. The following night, 12th-year NC State women's head coach Wes Moore and his team host East Tennessee State in their season opener.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.