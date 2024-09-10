Video Game Appears to Leak NC State Basketball Arena's New Name
The outside signage on PNC Arena, home of the NC State basketball program and Carolina Hurricanes, came down on Monday, less than two weeks after the contract to the bank's naming rights on the arena came to end. And a screenshot from a trailer for EA Sports' NHL 25 video game that recently surfaced on social media suggests that the arena, slated for a $300 million renovation next year, is set to become the Lenovo Center.
ALSO READ: Elite Recruit Thanks NC State Basketball for Stopping By
After all, that's the name that appears on the ice in the video game:
However, there is reason to believe that the arena's owner, the Centennial Authority, has not officially approved the new naming rights. Not yet, anyway. It's reportedly set to hold a meeting for that purpose on Thursday.
Lenovo is a Chinese multinational technology company with a headquarters in Morrisville, N.C., roughly a 20-minute drive from NC State.
NC State basketball has seen its home called PNC Arena since 2012. Before that, it was the RBC Center, beginning in 2002, after being known as the Raleigh Entertainment & Sports Arena for the first three years of its existence.
Kevin Keatts' eighth Wolfpack squad is scheduled to tip off its regular season at home — whatever it's called — when USC Upstate comes to Raleigh on Nov. 4.
ALSO READ: Five-Star Guard Wears NC State Jersey in Raleigh
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.