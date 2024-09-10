All Wolfpack

Video Game Appears to Leak NC State Basketball Arena's New Name

The home of the NC State basketball program is undergoing some significant changes.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball
NC State basketball / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The outside signage on PNC Arena, home of the NC State basketball program and Carolina Hurricanes, came down on Monday, less than two weeks after the contract to the bank's naming rights on the arena came to end. And a screenshot from a trailer for EA Sports' NHL 25 video game that recently surfaced on social media suggests that the arena, slated for a $300 million renovation next year, is set to become the Lenovo Center.

ALSO READ: Elite Recruit Thanks NC State Basketball for Stopping By

After all, that's the name that appears on the ice in the video game:

However, there is reason to believe that the arena's owner, the Centennial Authority, has not officially approved the new naming rights. Not yet, anyway. It's reportedly set to hold a meeting for that purpose on Thursday.

Lenovo is a Chinese multinational technology company with a headquarters in Morrisville, N.C., roughly a 20-minute drive from NC State.

NC State basketball has seen its home called PNC Arena since 2012. Before that, it was the RBC Center, beginning in 2002, after being known as the Raleigh Entertainment & Sports Arena for the first three years of its existence.

Kevin Keatts' eighth Wolfpack squad is scheduled to tip off its regular season at home — whatever it's called — when USC Upstate comes to Raleigh on Nov. 4.

ALSO READ: Five-Star Guard Wears NC State Jersey in Raleigh

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball