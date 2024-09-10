All Wolfpack

Elite Recruit Thanks NC State Basketball Coach for Stopping By

NC State basketball assistant Levi Watkins visited a five-star Arkansas prep who is slated to be in Raleigh later this month.

Matt Giles

Third-year NC State basketball recruiting ace and 2001-05 Wolfpack forward Levi Watkins was in Arkansas on Monday to check in on a Little Rock Christian Academy standout junior in prime Wolfpack target JJ Andrews.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Andrews, a five-star prospect who ranks No. 18 overall, No. 5 among shooting guards, and No. 1 in Arkansas on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, posted the following photo from Watkins' visit:

Eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his staff entered the JJ Andrews sweepstakes with an offer back in June. And a few weeks ago, the son of former two-time NFL Pro Bowl offensive lineman Shawn Andrews announced plans to visit the Wolfpack. He'll be in Raleigh for an official visit Sept. 27-29.

Andrews, a physically imposing wing already boasting almost a dozen offers, is gearing up to head to Missouri for a campus tour with the Tigers this weekend, marking the first official visit in his recruitment. He's also locked in official visits to his father's alma mater in home-state hopeful Arkansas, Oct. 18-20, and LSU, Nov. 8-10.

NC State has early offers out to a handful of recruits on the 2026 trail. Thus far, though, JJ Andrews is the only guard on that wishlist.

Matt Giles

