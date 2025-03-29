All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Moves One Step Closer to Securing Transfer

The NC State basketball staff is in a four-team race for the services of one-year Miami guard Jalil Bethea.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Will Wade
NC State basketball head coach Will Wade
Over the past few days, head coach Will Wade and the rest of the NC State recruiters have embarked on the mission to put together a roster of players mostly made up from the transfer portal. As of now, the Wolfpack roster contains just a handful of players set returning from Kevin Keatts' final season at the helm.

Wade and his cohorts have expressed interest in a number of transfers so far, but it appears that they are finally gaining traction with one recruit in particular as they look to secure their first commitment.

Late Friday night, 247Sports’ Travis Branham reported that former five-star recruit and Miami transfer guard Jalil Bethea has cut his list of potential programs down to just four, including NC State.

Bethea initially received interest from dozens of programs yet has decided to shave his options to the Wolfpack, Alabama, Kansas State, or a return to Miami.

The former top 10 recruit and McDonald’s All-American could be a welcome addition to Wade’s inaugural roster in Raleigh.

Jalil Bethea averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 31 games as a freshman for the Hurricanes. He exhibited flashes of potential as a high-level scorer, including a 21-point outing versus the Syracuse Orange.

His recruitment figures to be one of the first tests for how both Will Wade and the NC State NIL fund fare when squaring off against high-major programs that have shown a willingness to both spend and recruit via the transfer portal.

