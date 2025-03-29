NC State Basketball Involved With Hometown Transfer Silas Demary Jr.
As the new head coach of the NC State basketball program, Will Wade is getting acquainted with the Raleigh area he now calls home.
ALSO READ: Wolfpack Staff Eyes Former Conference Foe in Portal
And it seems one of Wade's early tasks as the leader of the Wolfpack might be trying to convince one talented transfer to come back home.
A report from Greenlight Media on Friday revealed that NC State is one of many schools expressing interest in Georgia transfer and Raleigh native Silas Demary Jr., but one thing the Wolfpack has over the competition is his hometown ties.
After playing his high school ball at Combine Academy, Demary elected to begin his collegiate career at Georgia, choosing the Bulldogs over a number of other Division I options. Those options as a prep included the Wolfpack, who offered Demary Jr. a scholarship and welcomed him on an official visit.
The 6-foot-5 backcourt weapon benefited the Bulldogs, serving as a full-time starter across both his campaigns and helping to fuel Georgia's journey to the NCAA Tournament this year. As a sophomore, he averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 37.4 percent from 3-point land.
While the coaches in Raleigh comprise a different NC State basketball regime than the one that recruited him as a high schooler, it’s entirely possible that a familiarity with the program could help sway Demary to join Wade’s inaugural Wolfpack roster for the 2025-26 season.
ALSO READ: NC State Inquires About Elite Transfer Adrian Wooley
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.