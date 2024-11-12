NC State Basketball: Elite Prep Requests Input Ahead of Announcement
After raking in almost 40 offers, Combine Academy (N.C.) four-star guard and prime NC State basketball target Kaden Magwood trimmed his list of suitors to a final three in mid-October. Auburn, Ole Miss, and Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack are the trio that advanced to the final stage.
At the time of Magwood's cuts, On3's Joe Tipton reported that the 6-foot-1, 170-pound senior planned to unveil a winner on Nov. 11.
But over the weekend, Magwood noted on social media that his announcement ceremony is now locked in for 3:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at his school. And in doing so, he asked fans to weigh in on his decision:
Magwood, a head-turning high-riser who ranks No. 60 overall, No. 8 among combo guards, and No. 1 in the state on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, picked up an offer from Keatts & Co. in July and was in Raleigh for his NC State basketball official visit in late August. He also checked out Auburn and Ole Miss.
Recently entered picks in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine and Rivals FutureCast paint Auburn as the clear frontrunner in the Kaden Magwood sweepstakes.
The Wolfpack staff has compiled a two-deep 2025 class via early commitments from Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr. and Christ School (N.C.) four-star forward/center Zymicah Wilkins.
