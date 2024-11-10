NC State Basketball Star Gets Surprise After First Win as Head Coach
As it turns out, NC State basketball product Julius Hodge's Division II Lincoln (Pa.) Lions fared better than the Big 12 newcomer Arizona State Sun Devils against the No. 7-ranked Duke Blue Devils in exhibition action. The Lions fell, 107-56, in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Oct. 19, eight days before the the Sun Devils lost to the stacked Blue Devils, 103-47.
And it looks as though Hodge and his Lions had no problem bouncing back from their preseason defeat at the hands of Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils.
On Saturday night, the Lincoln Lions tipped off their regular season with an 87-78 win over the Kutztown Bears at the CIAA/PSAC Challenge in East Stroudsburg, Pa.
In the squad's meeting room afterward, the Lions surprised the 40-year-old Hodge with a Gatorade shower to celebrate his first victory as a head coach:
Julius Hodge, whose 2,040 points as an NC State basketball sensation in the early 2000s remain No. 3 on the program's all-time scoring list, is now guiding his group in a Sunday evening showdown versus the host of the CIAA/PSAC Challenge, the East Stroudsburg Warriors.
The former first-round NBA Draft pick spent the previous nine seasons as an assistant, including stops at Buffalo, Santa Clara, San Jose State, and most recently, Little Rock.
