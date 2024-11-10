All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Star Gets Surprise After First Win as Head Coach

Former 2,000-point NC State basketball scorer Julius Hodge is unbeaten as a head coach, not counting his team's exhibition loss at Duke.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard Julius Hodge
NC State basketball guard Julius Hodge / Grant Halverson-Imagn Images
In this story:

As it turns out, NC State basketball product Julius Hodge's Division II Lincoln (Pa.) Lions fared better than the Big 12 newcomer Arizona State Sun Devils against the No. 7-ranked Duke Blue Devils in exhibition action. The Lions fell, 107-56, in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Oct. 19, eight days before the the Sun Devils lost to the stacked Blue Devils, 103-47.

ALSO READ: Kevin Keatts Reacts to NC State's Close Win Over Blue Hose

And it looks as though Hodge and his Lions had no problem bouncing back from their preseason defeat at the hands of Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils.

On Saturday night, the Lincoln Lions tipped off their regular season with an 87-78 win over the Kutztown Bears at the CIAA/PSAC Challenge in East Stroudsburg, Pa.

In the squad's meeting room afterward, the Lions surprised the 40-year-old Hodge with a Gatorade shower to celebrate his first victory as a head coach:

Julius Hodge, whose 2,040 points as an NC State basketball sensation in the early 2000s remain No. 3 on the program's all-time scoring list, is now guiding his group in a Sunday evening showdown versus the host of the CIAA/PSAC Challenge, the East Stroudsburg Warriors.

The former first-round NBA Draft pick spent the previous nine seasons as an assistant, including stops at Buffalo, Santa Clara, San Jose State, and most recently, Little Rock.

ALSO READ: Historic Night for Wolfpack Nation in 2024-25 Season Opener

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball