NC State Standing Out to Elite 2026 Power Forward

While most recent recruiting news about NC State basketball has focused on the 2027 recruiting class, the Wolfpack and head coach Will Wade are still keeping an eye on the 2026 class and remain in contention to land a few elite prospects.

One of those prospects is a four-star power forward from Finland, and a national recruiting analyst recently reported that NC State is among the schools gaining ground in his recruitment.

NC State Making Progress with Four-Star Power Forward

Throughout his recruitment process, NC State has been targeting Miikka Muurinen, a four-star power forward from Finland who currently plays for KK Partizan, a professional basketball team in Serbia.

Feb 20, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; Basketball with the North Carolina State Wolfpack logo sits on the court during a timeout as the Wolfpack play the Boston College Eagles in the first half at PNC Arena. The North Carolina State Wolfpack won 89-80. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images | Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

Muurinen has had a mutual interest in the Wolfpack and, back in July, named NC State as one of his final seven schools alongside Arkansas, Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and North Carolina.

Muurinen hasn't set a timeline for a commitment, and he likely won't make a decision until he finishes his season with Partizan. Still, he has continued to hear from schools over the last few months, and according to League Ready's Sam Kayser, there are currently five schools that are pushing for him the hardest right now: NC State, Arkansas, BYU, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois.

2026 5⭐️ prospect Miikka Muurinen is one of the top available players in the 2026 class.



Muurinen told @LeagueRDY he is still weighing his options, but has been recently contacted by Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, BYU, Illinois and NC State.



The 6-foot-10 forward is playing what… pic.twitter.com/aWQ3AGm2dG — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) December 30, 2025

"Muurinen told [League Ready] he is still weighing his options, but has been recently contacted by Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, BYU, Illinois and NC State," Kayser reported on X.

Kayser's report doesn't necessarily mean NC State's standing in Muurinen's recruitment has changed, but it does indicate that the Wolfpack remain very much in the mix to land one of the top players in the 2026 class.

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward Miikka Muurinen (1) against CIA Bella Vista (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If NC State ultimately lands Muurinen, he'd be a massive addition to their class. Rivals' industry rankings list the 6'10" forward as the No. 88 overall player in the 2026 cycle and the No. 10 power forward.

Landing Muurinen isn’t essential for NC State and Wade, as the Wolfpack have already secured commitments from two 2026 prospects: Cam Coler, a four-star small forward, and Trevon Carter-Givens, a four-star center.

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade looks on before the first half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Still, after missing out on the Derron Rippey sweepstakes earlier this week, when the five-star guard chose Duke over NC State, securing a commitment from Muurinen would be a great way for the Wolfpack to round out their 2026 class.

While NC State will face competition from several programs to land Murrinen, it's clear from Kayser's report that the Wolfpack is firmly in contention for the four-star forward.

