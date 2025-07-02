NC State Basketball Product Pops Up on NBA Summer League Squad
After suiting up for the NC State basketball program following two years at Louisville and a freshman season at Tennessee, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield didn't come off the board at the 2025 NBA Draft. Now, though, he's on tap to join the Orlando Magic for at least a week and a half in Las Vegas as part of NBA 2K26 Summer League action, July 10-20.
Huntley-Hatfield, who will wear No. 70, and the rest of the 20-deep Magic roster will tip off their slate against the Sacramento Kings in Cox Pavilion on Thursday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV).
In his lone NC State basketball campaign under then-head coach Kevin Keatts last season, the 6-foot-10, 235-pound Tennessee native averaged 7.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 80.0 percent at the charity stripe. He appeared in 26 games for the Wolfpack, including 10 starting nods, and was on the floor 19.6 minutes per outing.
At this point, it may seem unlikely that Brandon Huntley-Hatfield's time with the Magic will extend beyond July.
That said, the Summer League roster nod serves as a prime opportunity for the 21-year-old to show Orlando brass and others throughout the league what he's capable of producing as a first-year professional.
