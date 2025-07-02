Powerful Guard Adds NC State Basketball to List of Suitors
NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and the rest of the first-year Wolfpack staff have been highly active of late in targeting prospects across multiple cycles. One such new target is Wheeler High School (Ga.) guard Colben Landrew, a formidable four-star prospect in the 2026 class.
Relentless Hoops recruiting insider and scout Trent Markwith reported Landrew's Wolfpack offer on Tuesday night, pointing to a string of recent performances that further cemented the 6-foot-6, 200-pound rising senior's place among the most buzzworthy sharpshooters on the prep scene this summer:
Seemingly in store for another bump in the rankings due to both his outside shooting prowess and considerable strength for his position, Colben Landrew currently stacks up at No. 82 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
As Markwith noted, after shining at last month's NBPA Top 100 Camp via his on-point 3-point stroke and powerful rebounding efforts, Landrew added offers from Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Oklahoma State, and ECU.
The NC State basketball recruiters are still looking to reel in their first pledge on the 2026 trail.
