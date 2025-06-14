NC State Basketball Program Reoffers Elite Recruit
NC State basketball hosted John Marshall High School (Va.) center Latrell Allmond last summer, one of a few unofficial trips to Raleigh in his recruitment. And he originally received an offer from then-Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts and his staff almost three years ago now.
But the NC State basketball recruiters' interest in the 6-foot-8, 225-pound four-star appeared to wane in the final months of Keatts' reign. So, by the time Will Wade became head coach of the Wolfpack in late March, it looked as though the program was all but entirely out of contention for the coveted Richmond native.
Now, that's no longer the case, as Allmond reported his second offer from the Wolfpack, this time from Wade and his crew, via the following social media post on Saturday afternoon:
He currently stacks up at No. 41 overall, No. 3 among centers, and No. 2 in Virginia on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, holding offers from roughly 20 schools.
Meanwhile, NC State has targeted several 2026 prospects in recent weeks but is still seeking its first pledge in the cycle.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.