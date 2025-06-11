Promising North Carolina Recruit Announces NC State Basketball Offer
Shortly after wrapping up a tour of the NC State basketball program and chatting with the staff on Wednesday evening, Berean Baptist Academy (N.C.) rising senior Justin Caldwell shared a social media post advertising his offer from first-year Wolfpack head coach Will Wade.
The 6-foot-9, 240-pound bruiser, a top-tier three-star forward ranking No. 186 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite and seemingly on tap for a rise given his prowess in recent grassroots action, is slated to visit the South Carolina Gamecocks next week.
It's worth pointing out that Caldwell, currently boasting over a dozen of offers in his growing recruitment, had previously visited the Wolfpack multiples times over the past few years when Kevin Keatts was at the helm in Raleigh.
For now, with a handful of newly pinpointed 2026 targets since Wade's arrival in late March, the NC State basketball haul remains empty. But it's early in the cycle. And up until just a week or so ago, the Wolfpack staff's primary efforts were centered on completing the 2025-26 roster in Raleigh rather than fully zooming in on any future campaigns.
