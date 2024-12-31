One NC State Basketball Recruiting Prospect Defeats Another in Raleigh
The Broughton High School (N.C.) Capitals, now in their first season under the command of 34-year-old NC State basketball product Scott Wood, suffered a 63-54 loss on their home court in the third-place game of the Day'Ron Sharpe Bracket at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh on Monday afternoon.
Broughton, featuring a probable NC State target in five-star sophomore Jordan Page, fell at the hands of the Caldwell Academy (N.C.) Eagles and their full-fledged Wolfpack offer holder, junior forward Cole Cloer.
Page, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound wing ranking No. 11 overall and No. 2 among North Carolina talents on the 2027 ESPN 25, posted a game-high 20 points in the loss, shooting 7-for-19 from the field and 5-for-8 at the charity stripe. He added six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block.
But Cloer was a bit more efficient in his winning effort. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound four-star, No. 28 overall and No. 1 in the state on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, recorded a team-high 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field, including a 3-for-6 clip beyond the arc, and 1-for-1 at the line. Plus, he grabbed four boards and dished out a game-high six dimes.
Neither Jordan Page nor Cole Cloer appears to be in a rush to choose a college.
Eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his cohorts remain in contention both heralded North Carolinians.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.