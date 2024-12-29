NC State Basketball Recruiting Prize Seizes TJ Warren Bracket Trophy
If the prowess that Christ School (N.C.) big man Zymicah Wilkins displayed at Broughton High School in Raleigh this week translates to the Wolfpack's Lenovo Center next season, then one could argue the 2025-26 NC State basketball roster already has at least one formidable frontcourt starter in place.
Wilkins, who has been committed to Kevin Keatts & Co. since September and joined Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard RJ Greer by signing early with the Wolfpack in November, led his Christ School Greenies in capping off a title in the TJ Warren Bracket — named after the 2012-14 NC State basketball star — of the prestigious John Wall Holiday Invitational on Saturday.
With Keatts and all of his assistants on hand as spectators, they cruised to a 67-31 win over the Grace Christian School (N.C.) Eagles behind Zymicah Wilkins' game-high 19 points and seven rebounds in his mere 19 minutes on the court at Broughton, about a two-mile drive from NC State. He shot 8-for-10 from the field, 1-for-2 from three, and 2-for-2 at the line.
That impressive championship performance in front of his future coaches followed his off-the-charts prolific effort in a 77-40 victory over the Knightdale High School (N.C.) Knights in the semifinals on Friday. He finished that blowout with 21 points, 21 boards, five assists, four steals, and four blocks.
The 6-foot-8, 215-pound Zymicah Wilkins is a four-star stacking up at No. 73 overall, No. 9 among centers, and No. 3 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
